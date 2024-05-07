Jermain Defoe is currently working as an academy coach at Tottenham since hanging up his boots

Former Rangers, Sunderland and Tottenham striker Jermain Defoe has declared he feels “ready” to make his first step into management.

The ex-England international is eager to become a boss in his own right as he continues his coaching journey following his decision to retire from professional football in March 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 41-year-old believes he is now well prepared to enter the dugout for the first time having recently picked the brains of current Three Lions head coach Gareth Southgate, plus legendary pair Harry Redknapp and Sam Allardyce.

Loading....

Defoe - who has been working as an academy coach at former club Tottenham since hanging up his boots - told Sky Sports: “Just because I played for like 23 years at the top level, there’s no guarantees you’re going to be a top coach. So I think it’s important to do your apprenticeship and learn as much as you can from experienced coaches.

“I’ve done that at Tottenham. I’m lucky to be in an environment where there’s a good mix of young coaches and some senior coaches. To have those sort of people around me, it’s definitely helped. Recently I spent two hours with Gareth Southgate - he spoke about his journey going from playing as Middlesbrough captain to be thrown in the deep end as manager.

“I understand everyone's journey is different but I do feel like I am ready and having these conversations with experienced people around me, they have definitely said the same as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he had a message to put forward to club officials hunting for a manager, Defoe stated: “Come and get me. Nah, only joking. I think if you speak to any manager that I’ve played for, Harry Redknapp said I need to go for it. I sat down with him last year for about five hours, Sam Allardyce also. They’ve all encouraged me to go into coaching or management because they know my love for the game and how I’m willing to learn.”

Defoe - who has a strong connection with Sunderland - was recently linked with the Black Cats job, but confessed he has not held any formal discussions with the board over the role.

“I have not had an interview,” Defoe admitted. “I don't think there is much to say on it really. I think when people look at the affiliation with the club, I was obviously there as a player and had an amazing relationship with the fans. Obviously, the Bradley Lowery story.

“A lot of people have said to me 'it makes sense you coming back as manager and we understand you are coaching at Tottenham and you have spoke about having your team ready, so that is the conversation I have sort of had with people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad