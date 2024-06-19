Rangers transfer target Albion Rrahmani could leave Rapid Bucharest this summer | Getty Images

Rangers have said to have made a transfer move to sign the star this summer.

The amount Rangers have bid for Rapid Bucharest striker Albion Rrahmani has been claimed in the Romanian press.

Boss Philippe Clement is on the hunt for new players this summer, with Jefte, Oscar Cortes and Clinton Nsiala already signed. Midfielder Connor Barron and goalkeeper Liam Kelly are also expected to sign, with Rrahmani in their sights after a strong first season in Romania.

Clement may be looking to provide current forward Cyriel Dessers with more help, with others like Sam Lammers and Fabio Silva unable to take the burden of goals off him last season. ProSport claim a bid in the region of £5m has been launched by Rangers to see if they can get the man labelled as his current club’s ‘most important player’ last season.

Negotiations have stalled after Rapid Bucharest demanded in the region of £6.7m for the Ibrox target. Earlier this week, new Rapid president Viorel Moldovan said this week of a bid that did not match expectations: “There is, at the moment, an offer for Rrahmani, which, from our point of view, is not at his level and value.

“I can't say from whose side, however we want Rrahmani to continue with us. Moreover, he is under contract with the club, he is a very important player for us and we hope that he will help us to achieve our goals.