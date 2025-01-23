Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Rangers transfer concern has been flagged up as the window continues.

Rangers have been told they must make a January transfer move if they decide to part company with one star.

The Light Blues have had a quiet month to date, with Cole McKinnon and Robbie Fraser heading out on loan while Alex Lowry has joined Wycombe on a permanent basis. In the way, boss Philippe Clement has moved for defender Rafael Fernandes on loan from Ligue 1 side Lille.

Exits could still occur though with Rabbi Matondo and Kieran Dowell amongst those up for possibly moving on. Striker Cyriel Dessers is another that could make a move amid links to Italy, the forward dividing opinion within the fanbase at Rangers since his move.

This was summed up perfectly in Sunday’s 5-0 Scottish Cup thrashing of Fraserburgh. Dessers has popped up with some key goals and this was proven again when he netted a hat-trick and grabbed an assist, but then he also missed an open goal that could have rolled out for a throw-in. Ex-right-back Alan Hutton keeps a close eye on his former side, who have turned to Hamza Igamane as their top striker.

Danilo is another option for boss Philippe Clement. Speaking exclusively to Glasgow World on behalf of Casino Scout, Hutton believes that a deal for a striker has to be given the go-ahead by Ibrox chiefs as they can’t afford to let Igamane and Danilo carry the load themselves by letting a key cog at the moment in Dessers go without replacement. He said: “Igamane has been outstanding.

“I think he came in at the start of the season and the manager was basically saying this is one for the future, he's not quite ready, we need to get him up to speed. We've seen flashes of him. He's different from Dessers, he likes to move about, he likes to get on the ball and make things happen and link up. But he's got an eye for a goal.

“If you give him an opportunity, he just shifts it and he rifles a shot in at goal. So, he's been a real find this season, and he's your number one go-to guy at the top end of the pitch. I still believe Dessers got a good number of goals.

“The problem is the misses that he has. But if he was to leave, I still believe you have to bring someone in. You've got Danilo there, Igamane. If anything was to happen, who do you turn to? So, if he was to go, you need to replace him with somebody. That's my only concern.

“So we've still got a couple of weeks left. We'll see how it goes. If one goes out, one has to must come in.”