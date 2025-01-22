Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Rangers defender has recalled his one and only previous visit to Old Trafford, which ended in a League Cup defeat

James Tavernier is convinced Rangers can overcome their injury and suspension woes by clinching a positive result against Manchester United in their penultimate Europa League league phase clash - as he revealed the reason why he has extra motivation to bag three points.

Philippe Clement’s side have made the trip south of the border aiming to continue their impressive continental form and take another major stride towards securing a place in the next round of the competition, with the visit to Old Trafford coming just four days after their Scottish Cup triumph over Fraserburgh.

For captain Tavernier, it won’t be the first time he walks out at one of the world’s most iconic stadiums. He did so previously as a 21-year-old with Newcastle United in a Capital One Cup 3rd Round defeat. But he’s on a revenge mission after declaring to being a supporter of United’s bitter rivals.

Speaking in his pre-match media conference about what it would mean to emerge victorious on this occasion, Tavernier said: “It would be definitely special (to win at Old Trafford), especially being a Leeds fan against Manchester United. It would be really special. I’ve only played here once before a long time ago in the Carling Cup and lost, so I’d like to come here and get a good win. I’m really excited.

“The only thing I remember was Wayne Rooney was playing in central midfield and he was running the show. He’s obviously not playing now. I was quite young at the time and it was obviously a bit daunting going to Man United. But I’m well experienced now and can sort of block a lot more noise out.

“You can really just focus on the game. I know everyone in the team have got that in them because we’ve all been involved in big games, so we’ll be fully focused on what we need to do tomorrow.”

Amad Diallo has emerged as a talismanic figure in Ruben Amorim’s struggling United squad in recent months. The former Gers loanee has kicked on since his six-month spell in Glasgow and last week signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2030.

Tavernier was full of praise for the 22-year-old Ivorian when asked about the threat he will pose tomorrow night, admitting he was always convinced he had what it took to succeed in the game.

“Yeah I was always convinced (he would be a top player),” the Gers skipper added. “He showed some really good signs. At Rangers, he was obviously in and out the team. But then he had a really bright spell at Sunderland on loan and he’s continued that at Man United.

“He’s really showcasing his talent now, so he’ll be a danger man tomorrow that we’ll need to be aware of because he’s really in form. But we’re looking forward to coming up against him.

“You obviously get tested in Old Firm games or you can go away to places where the other club only have a few fans, so Ibrox a different learning curve. I think it would’ve taught him something and he’s really progressed since then.”