The chilling Rangers statistic that Clement is determined to put right as side urged to become history-makers vs Man Utd

Lewis Anderson
Lewis Anderson

Football reporter

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
The Rangers boss has told his squad to create a slice of history when they take to the Old Trafford pitch this evening

Philippe Clement has challenge his players to shut out the noise surrounding Manchester United’s recent struggles and focus on making history by becoming the first Rangers team to win on English soil for almost 33 years.

The Ibrox side - missing eight players through a combination of injury, suspension and ineligibility - face a Red Devils outfit who have been rocked by four defeats in their last five games at Old Trafford.

Clement, who revealed first-choice goalkeeper Jack Butland and midfielder Tom Lawrence have travelled with the squad after a spell on the treatment table, wants his men to focus on securing the club’s first victory over English opposition since a famous 2-1 win over Leeds United back in 1992.

Speaking in his pre-match media conference on Wednesday, the Belgian stated: “I'm confident the players can embrace this big stage - they proved it in Old Firm game and in Europe. The spotlight is on them and it's a massive opportunity for them against some of the best players in the world. It's a huge challenge.

“Everyone wants to play on that Old Trafford pitch because it's top quality .I treated Fraserburgh with same respect as Man United. As a small boy you dream of being in stadiums like this.

“We know what to expect here, we can't focus on the noise around United. We just need to show our quality and produce our best. We're not in a similar way to Man Utd, it's two different ways of working. I can speak about budgets but I won't. But it's a different world.

“I'm not busy with Man Utd and whether they're low on confidence or not.We had a tough few weeks before Old Firm game but my team proved what they can do. It's about us.

“I'm convinced that our team can hurt every opponent but we need to be United and work hard without the ball. We need to do a lot of things right to get a good result.”

