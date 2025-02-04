Barry Ferguson is ‘delighted’ with this piece of Rangers transfer business.

Rangers have already put the wheels in motion for the upcoming summer transfer window. After a relatively quiet spell on the winter market, the Light Blues are planning ahead for next season and have started with a pre-contract agreement with Lyall Cameron.

The midfielder is set to join Rangers this summer when his current terms with Scottish Premiership rivals Dundee expire. Fellow top flight opponents Aberdeen were also in the running to sign Cameron but the Light Blues have beaten them to the punch. The Dons had previously been challenging right at the top of the Premiership table but have since fallen significantly down the ranks.

Rangers technical director Nils Koppen has expressed his excitement over the signing of Cameron, and former Ibrox icon Barry Ferguson is just as thrilled with the proactive business from his old side.

Barry Ferguson backs new Rangers signing

Speaking to GoRadio on Deadline Day, Ferguson had a lot of praise for Cameron and what he could bring to the club. Similar to Koppen, he praised the approach of Rangers bringing more homegrown players to the club.

“I’m delighted. He’s a player we have spoken about many times. Obviously, it was Lyall and Luke McCowan, who went to Celtic in the summer. Those two were standouts last season. Again, he’s just carried that form on and I think it is a brilliant piece of business.

“I’ve seen him plenty of times and I think he’s good enough to play at a club like Rangers. There is no doubt in my mind. 22 years of age, still his best football years in front of him and it is great to see that Rangers are looking at homegrown players from other teams. He certainly fits that bracket. I am excited to see him come in the summer.

“Rangers have managed to seal that deal and as I said I am absolutely delighted because I think he can become a very important player for Rangers.”

Cameron to join Rangers in the summer

Rangers have signed just one immediate new recruit during this window in the form of Rafael Fernandes, who joined the club halfway through January on a loan deal from Lille. Now, the Light Blues are already looking ahead to bolstering their squad for the summer.

Cameron has been a key figure for Dundee this season. The 22-year-old has made 30 appearances in all competitions so far and has contributed eight goals and seven assists in that time. His versatility also makes him an attractive target, as he can operate anywhere down the spine of the midfield, as well as occasionally out wide.

Cameron came through Dundee’s academy and made his first team debut at 16 years of age. He has featured more than 100 times overall for the Dark Blues but is now set for a new challenge.

After being sent on three loan moves during his career — twice to Peterhead and once to Montrose — Cameron is ready for his first permanent move as a senior footballer.