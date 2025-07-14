The Dutch defender has struggled to adapt to Scottish football and is now on the brink of departing Ibrox after just 12 months

A deal has been agreed for Robin Propper to leave Rangers and return to his former club FC Twente - but the Dutch defender has still not sealed his Ibrox exit and the reason behind his stalled departure has come to light.

The Dutch centre-back joined the Light Blues in a £1.5 million deal last summer, with the 31-year old considered as a direct replacement for Cyprus-bound Connor Goldson.

However, the move to Govan hasn’t worked out for Propper as he struggled to adapt to the physicality and pace of the Scottish game.

Propper made 27 Premiership appearances during his maiden season, scoring twice. But he was often heavily criticised for his performances and now looks set to be added to the Gers’ summer squad clearout under new boss Russell Martin.

While his future now appears to lie elsewhere, an earlier than anticipated return to the club he was previously captain at has yet to be officially announced, despite both clubs shaking hands on a deal last week for the same fee he arrived in Glasgow for

Twente held an open day for fans at their De Grolsch Veste over the weekend and many supporters were expecting to see Propper being unveiled. However, the event passed with no appearance from the defender.

And well-respected Dutch journalist Leon ten Voorde has provided an update on the current situation. Writing in newspaper Tubantia, ten Voorde said the player is still 'in negotiations with Rangers.'

Propper still has three years remaining on his Light Blues contract and is reportedly due to take a huge 50 per cent wage cut to move back to the Netherlands.

The report also notes that he “still has a running contract” that “has to be compensated for somehow,” explaining why the deal has yet to be signed off.

Propper is rumoured to be earning around £22,000 per week at Rangers and is scheduled to hold crunch talks with sporting director Kevin Thelwell on his future.