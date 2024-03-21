A Rangers star has left the club on loan.

Budget restrictions in Brazil are a big reason why Jose Cifuentes has only left Rangers on loan until the end of the year, according to Cruzeiro's football director.

The midfielder was one of the star attractions during Michael Beale's recruitment run at Ibrox last summer when arriving from LAFC. But he didn't meet the hype that surrounded him and slowly fell out of favour under Philippe Clement, after Beale was sacked as boss.

It was confirmed in February that the midfielder would join Brazilian side Cruzeiro on loan for the rest of the year, joining Rangers hero Alfredo Morelos in Brazil, who is currently with Santos. His new club's football chief, Pedro Martins, has now explained why the loan route has been opted for.

The club also have João Marcelo, Lucas Villalba, Gabriel Veron and Álvaro Barreal signed under similar agreements. It's a try before you buy theory that ensures no expensive mistakes are made when money is tight. Overall, Cifuentes has played 20 times for Rangers, notching two assists over those outings.

Martins said of the loan deals to Noataque: “Our objective in these types of loans is to be able to evaluate the athlete’s performance here, and it is also a tool for those who do not have the capacity for immediate investment.