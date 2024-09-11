Jamie Murphy of Rangers celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League Qualifying Round match against Shkupi at Ibrox in 2018 | Getty Images

The attacker almost saw his dream move to Rangers collapse at the last minute due to interference from an SPFL rival

Jamie Murphy has claimed his dream transfer move to Rangers almost fell through after another Scottish club informed English outfit Brighton & Hove Albion that the Ibrox side could not afford the deal.

The versatile attacker signed for his boyhood heroes initially on loan in January 2018 after forging a career for himself south of the border with Sheffield United and the Seagulls. However, his game time was limited after Brighton’s promotion to the Premier League which paved the way for a return to Scotland.

That came about despite late interference from Celtic executives who threatened to scupper the deal at the last minute before a fee was eventually agreed between the Light Blues and Brighton to allow Murphy to make the move permanently in the summer.

Recalling the complicated nature of the transfer, the current Ayr United star said he was at Murray Park in the January window believing the move was close to being finalised only for his parent club to fall strangely silent. He confirmed it was only after his agent managed to re-establish some contact with Brighton officials that is transpired a rival SPFL club had claimed Rangers were skint.

Speaking as a guest on Open Goal, Murphy said: “It was a bit of a fiasco. I fly up on the Thursday and have the first part of the medical. The second part of the medical is the Friday so I do that and I’ve to go to Murray Park because they were flying out to Florida so it was trying to get it all done for then.

“It was a transfer, no loan so it gets to 2 o'clock and they needed to get some stuff done with Brighton, but they weren't really responding so we just had to sit for a bit. It gets to 5,6,7 o'clock and the Rangers boys have all met up now. They couldn't get a hold of them.

“My agent then got a hold of them and they said the deal's off. Let's just say another SPL team had phoned them and told them that Rangers couldn't afford it, they'd no money. I was actually sitting with a McDonald's because we'd been in there all day, wondering what's going on. There was no food! Mark Allen said not to worry, leave it them and they'd sort it.

“It gets to 11 o'clock at night and he's like nah, they’ve said it's off. So I phoned Paul Barber, the chief executive at Brighton and told him I was NOT coming back down, there is no chance on this earth. I’d moved the wife, the kids, we were in a house and selling the one down south.

“Paul said, 'Unfortunately Jamie, sometimes this happens,’ and I hung the phone up. My agent is on the phone with them all day and the next day. Brighton said it could be a loan and Rangers have to pay this money. It's all agreed, are you alright with that? I was like aye, just get me in.”