He is formerly of Leeds United and Birmingham City, now appearing on the Rangers transfer radar.

Rangers have been linked to a former Leeds United player who has connections to their new owners.

49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh have completed their takeover at Ibrox and are set to back head coach Russell Martin in the transfer market. The US-based 49ers have also assumed full ownership of Leeds United, a partnership that started in 2018, and during that time the club have signed several players including Cody Drameh from Fulham.

Now at Hull City, it’s claimed by Hull Live Rangers are one of several teams interested in the defender this summer. Drameh was at Leeds United from 2021 to last summer when he joined the Tigers, also having loan spells at Cardiff City, Luton Town and Birmingham City on top of his 10 outings for the newly promoted Premier League club. He will be a player that new Rangers vice chairman and Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe will know well, but he admitted upon signing for Hull his time at Elland Road was far from smooth.

What Rangers transfer target said about Leeds United stint

He said: “I’m really happy to be here. It feels like it’s been coming for a bit of time for me. What attracted me was the owner and the interest the club showed in me. Everyone seemed like they really wanted me. It’s a pleasure to feel wanted and that was something that attracted me.

“It’s been a bit unstable for me – I’ve been around a lot – so now to finally settle down in Hull, and hopefully do some big things with Hull, is really nice. I’d say I’m an all-rounder. I like to get up and down, quite energetic, I like defending, one-v-ones and I can add something in attack.

“Now it’s finally done, I’m looking forward to getting my head down, getting among the team and working with the coaches. I’m really looking forward to a positive season.”

First Leeds United exit prove shaky

Things started to go south for Drammeh at Leeds after Marcelo Bielsa slammed him for leaving on loan for Cardiff amid an injury crisis. The then-boss said: “I did not think he needed to play games elsewhere. He was a player who was very necessary with all of the absences we have. In a situation when opportunities for youngsters have increased, Drameh would prefer to experiment outside our team.

“Clearly, I calculated things wrongly because what I consider as a great opportunity, those who are benefiting from that position, they prefer to abandon the club looking for another type of competition. Evidently, what I imagined as a great chance, they don't. Perhaps I overvalue that you're in a 20-man squad in the best league in the world. Of course with a player leaving it's one alternative less. But when a player wants to leave, there's no point trying to keep them.”

Currently, Rangers have John Souttar and Robin Propper to call upon at the back but the latter is linked with a move to FC Twente. Ben Davies is due to return on loan from Birmingham City but his future is up in the air.