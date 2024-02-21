PSV Eindhoven playmaker Malik Tillman (centre) could bank Rangers millions

Malik Tillman could be set to benefit Rangers to a seven-figure tune as PSV close in on making his Dutch stay permanent.

The playmaker starred on loan at Ibrox last year from Bayern Munich. An option to buy was there for Rangers to activate and they looked set to do that under then-manager Michael Beale. The German giants bought their way out of that, paying a £1m up-front fee as well as agreeing to 10% of any future sale.

Now the American international has impressed in the Eridivise. He also featured in the Champions League round of 16 this week as PSV drew 1-1 with Borussia Dortmund.

Now it is claimed the Dutch side will pay in the region of £12m to keep him for the long haul. And that will bank Rangers a cool £1.2m extra on top of the seven figures already earned from Tillman.

He said: "For me, it always comes down to playing time or prospects. Hopefully next summer I will look back on the second season in which I regularly played at a high level after being at Rangers last year.

"That's how I would like to see it continue. The atmosphere is really good. We have grown really close as a team. Everyone has fun: the manager, the staff. We just like to play football, and you can see that in us.