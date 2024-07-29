The defender is without a club | Getty Images

Rangers may need defensive reinforcement and the transfer market could be used.

A Rangers move for Scott McKenna has been handed the thumbs up by an ex-player - even if he may be a Celtic fan.

The defender is without a club after leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of last season, after a loan at Copenhagen. He was last in Scottish football with Aberdeen and has been a regular for Steve Clarke’s national team, going to Euro 2024 this summer.

McKenna said he wouldn’t rule anything out when it came to possible Old Firm switches this summer. The defender has previously spoken of attending Celtic games with his dad but Derek Ferguson says that can’t factor into Rangers making a move for him.

Connor Goldson looks on his way out of Rangers, leaving Leon Balogun, John Souttar, Clinton Nsiala, Leon King and Ben Davies as options in central defence. Having watched McKenna plenty when playing with his son, Lewis, the former Ibrox midfielder says he’d bring quality to Govan.

Ferguson told Ibrox News: “ I like Scott McKenna. I’ve watched him often enough when my boy was up at Aberdeen and played with him. Aggressive. Pacy. Very experienced.

“What people will touch on this and they’ll say, ‘Oh he’s a Celtic supporter’. He might be. His allegiance might lean towards Celtic. It doesnae matter. What you’ve got is a good player who would come in and do a job for Rangers.“

Boss Philippe Clement has admitted the need to sell before buying and that process has started turning. Sam Lammers and Jose Cifuentes look bound for permanent exits alongside Goldson, while Vaclav Cerny has arrived on a season-long loan from Wolfsburg.

McKenna said when asked if he would be interested a move to Celtic: “To be honest I am open to anything. I would never rule anything out. But in terms of the speculation, that’s all it’s ever been. It has never really gone any further than that and until there is anything that’s more than that I don’t really have anything to think about. I’m without a club so I think I would need to consider anything. As I mentioned, there is nothing as of now so there is nothing to think about.