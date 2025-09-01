The former Aston Villa full back has emerged as a Deadline Day transfer target for Rangers (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

The one time France under 21 international could provide Russell Martin with more defensive options.

Transfer Deadline Day continues to move at pace with the clock ticking down on clubs in Scotland to conclude their summer business before the window shuts at 11pm.

There are plenty of incoming and outgoings seemingly going on at Rangers including Everton striker Youssef Chermiti set to arrive in a big money move. Midfielder Nicolas Raskin could be the biggest departure of the day from Ibrox with his future still uncertain and several clubs credited with an interest in the Belgian international.

Meanwhile, a new name has entered the discussion as a potential new Rangers signing - this time in the defensive department. A former Aston Villa defender could very well be a player that Russell Martin looks to add to his squad.

According to the Daily Record, former Aston Villa defender Frederic Guilbert is a transfer Deadline Day target for Rangers. The left back currently plays for Italian Serie A side US Lecce.

The 30-year old has entered the final year of his contract at the Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del mare and has apparently been told he is free to leave the club. Whether he can secure a Deadline Day move remains to be seen but Ibrox could very well be a realistic destination for the former France under 21 international.

Guilbert began his career in his native France, playing for the likes of Caen and Bordeaux, before joining Aston Villa in 2019. He made 25 Premier League appearances for the Villains but injury and the arrival of Matty Cash from Nottingham Forrest sent him down the pecking order at Villa Park.

He spent time on loan back in France with Caen and Strasbourg before signing for the later permanently in 2022. He had two full seasons with the Ligue 1 outfit before joining Lecce in Italy last summer.

He made 32 appearances in all competitions last season. He picked up one France under 21 cap early in his career and was an EFL Cup runner up with Aston Villa.

Rangers transfer business - latest on Youssef Chermiti arrival and Nicolas Raskin exit

Elsewhere on Deadline Day in Govan the biggest news is that Rangers are closing in on the signing of Everton striker Youssef Chermiti. The 21-year old is set to arrive in Glasgow to confirm his signing for a blockbuster transfer fee which is reportedly between £8 million and £10 million - Rangers’ biggest spend on a player in 20 years.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Raskin’s future remains uncertain after he was left out of the squad for Sunday’s 0-0 Old Firm Derby draw with Celtic. The Belgian midfielder is expected to leave Ibrox before the window shuts but talk of his next club seems to have quietened down.

Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers were previously linked with the midfielder. FC Copenhagen have also come forward with their interest but a move to the Danish champions is thought to be unlikely especially with reported interest from clubs in the English Premier League.

