The former Arsenal goalkeeper has been linked with a summer transfer to Rangers but one pundit has a different move for the player in mind.

It has already been a busy transfer window for Rangers and new head coach Russell Martin and supporters are expecting plenty more new faces to arrive at Ibrox over the next few weeks.

The club have already completed the signings of Bournemouth midfielder Joe Rothwell and and Peterborough United defender Emmanuel Fernandez on permanent transfers as well as Cherries’ full back Max Aarons on a season long loan. They follow on from the addition of former Dundee playmaker Lyall Cameron who signed a pre-contract agreement earlier this year.

Plenty of other stars have been linked with moves to Glasgow and one of the biggest names on the lips of fans is England international goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. However, another former England stopper believes signing a new keeper is ‘not a priority’ for the Gers and has instead tipped one of his former clubs are a more likely destination.

Former Leeds United keeper tips Aaron Ramsdale for Elland Road switch instead of Rangers transfer

The former Tottenham Hotspur, Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson doesn’t believe Ramsdale will be moving to Rangers this summer. That’s because the 41 times capped England international believes Jack Butland’s presence at Ibrox means that signing a new keeper will not be a priority for Russell Martin.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said: “Jack Butland is contracted until 2027. He’s proved what he can do with some outstanding performances in European competitions last season.

“Jack Butland is a good goalkeeper, and he’s a number one goalkeeper. I don’t think the priority for Rangers is replacing Jack Butland. Aaron Ramsdale, I’ve gone on record before, I’d love to see him go to Leeds.

“For Ramsdale, I’m not sure at this stage of his career, with the World Cup coming up and wanting to get back into the England reckoning, that a move to Rangers would be ideal. For Rangers, I don’t see that being a priority when they’ve got a goalkeeper of Butland’s quality.”

Aaron Ramsdale’s Rangers transfer chances assessed

It may very well be the case that Robinson is right about the chances of the England international making a move to Ibrox. The former Sheffield United stopper left Arsenal to move to Russell Martin’s Southampton last summer, signing a four year contract for reported £25 million fee.

With the Saints having been relegated to the EFL Championship it is likely that they would be willing to part with the 27-year old but, with three years remaining on his current contract, they would also likely expect to to recoup most of if not all of the fee they paid for him. That would certainly put him out of Rangers’ current price range.

With Jack Butland at Ibrox and Ramsdale likely to command a significant transfer fee it’s fair to assume that the Glasgow club may very well look to spend what money they have available in the window strengthening in other areas of the park.