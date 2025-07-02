Luuk de Jong is a free agent after his contract with Dutch Eredivisie side PSV Endihoven expired.

As pre-season preparations continue at pace and with the transfer window still open there have been plenty of speculation around potential new arrivals at Ibrox.

New head coach Russell Martin has already moved to bring in full back Max Aarons on loan from Bournemouth and former Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron has linked up with the squad after signing a pre-contract agreement earlier this year. The next player through the door could very well be Joe Rothwell with a recent report claiming talks are ongoing between the Gers’ and the midfielder.

Another player who has been linked with a switch to Ibrox is veteran Dutch striker Luuk de Jong. The former Newcastle United and Barcelona playeris a free agent after his contract with Dutch Eredivisie side PSV Endihoven expired.

Despite now being out of contract, and not showing up to training at PSV despite being invited, their head coach Peter Bosz still has hope he might sign a new deal at the Eredivisie giants. However, the 34-year old isn’t short of interest from elsewhere including the Gers.

On the 39 times capped Netherland international’s future, Bosz said: “Luuk doesn't know yet what he will do. I spoke to him briefly, not so long ago I definitely still hope Luuk will return here.

"He hasn't said he's staying, but he hasn't said he's going either. He doesn't know yet. I've worked with Luuk wonderfully in the past two years, so I hope he stays.

"The club has to make a decision about him at some point. We might have to say that we will switch to someone else. There might come a point where we have to do that.

"But anyway, he said the same thing to me as he said to the club - he doesn't know what he is going to do yet. He no longer has a contract at PSV - he can still come and train here, but he's chosen not to do that.

"As I understand it, it's because he does not want to create a false impression. It is certainly a unique situation."

Experienced centre forward could add real depth to Rangers’ attacking options

He may be in the twilight of his playing career but de Jong’s experience and pedigree would certainly add some real depth to Rangers’ attacking options. They’ve certainly had success in the past when signing veteran centre forwards with fan favourite Jermaine Defo being one of the most obvious examples.

Dutch international de Jong, capped 39 times by his country, has had two spells with PSV Eindhoven either side of a stint in Spain with Sevilla which also included a season on loan at Barcelona. Before that he had began his senior career in the Netherland with De Graafschap and then FC Twente before moving to Borussia Mönchengladbach in Germany.

He also had a loan spell at Newcastle United which is not remembered as being successful. He is a six time Eredivisie champion, once with Twente and five times with PSV, and lifted the UEFA Europa League while with Sevilla.