The experienced midfielder has previously worked under head coach Russell Martin at Southampton

Rangers are understood to be closing in on a permanent transfer for long-term target Joe Rothwell as talks continue with AFC Bournemouth.

According to the Rangers Review, the Ibrox side have been ‘exploring a move’ for the experienced 30-year-old midfielder, who played a key role on loan during Leeds United title-winning Championship season last term.

It’s claimed Rothwell - who has one year remaining on his current deal with the Cherries - is expected to sign a two-year contract with the Light Blues, should an agreement be struck between the two clubs.

Rothwell previously played under new Gers head coach Russell Martin at Southampton, helping them win promotion back to the English Premier League. He was a regular starter for Daniel Farke’s Leeds side last season, making 36 appearances in total.

He would add further competition to the middle of the park alongside new signing Lyall Cameron, Connor Barron, Nicolas Raskin, Mohamed Diomande and Bailey Rice this season.

Rothwell moved to the Vitality Stadium in 2022 on a free transfer from Blackburn Rovers. He looks set to become the second player the Light Blues have signed so far this summer following Max Aarons’ arrival on a season-long loan deal.

What type of player would Rangers be getting?

Discussions have been held between the two parties, with Rothwell who is known for his ball-carrying ability and his threat from set-piece deliveries. Regarded as a No.8, Rothwell has been an experienced campaigner at EFL Championship level over the last couple of years.

He previously emerged on Rangers transfer radar back in January 2021. His standout quality is reportedly his ability to carry the ball through tight areas and move his team into the final third of the pitch.