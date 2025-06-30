Rangers have been linked with a move for South African international Relebohile Mofokeng who plays for Orlando Pirates.

The summer transfer window is now in full flow as we approach the end of June and Rangers supporters are expecting plenty more business to come out of Ibrox in the next two months.

New head coach Russel Martin has already moved to secure Bournemouth full back Max Aarons on loan from the Premier League side. The former England under 21 international joins Lyall Cameron in moving to Glasgow with the former Dundee playmaker having a greed a pre-contract earlier this year.

There are likely to be plenty more incomings and outgoings at Rangers this summer before the window shuts in just over eight weeks time. One player who has been linked with a switch to the Gers has recently been given a ringing endorsement by a former Leeds United favourite.

Former Leeds United player says Rangers linked international ‘ready’ for move to Europe

The 20-year old South African international Relebohile Mofokeng is reportedly a transfer target for Rangers this summer. The midfielder player for Orland Pirates in his homeland and was crowned as the South African top flight's player of the season for 2024/25.

He has also earned six caps for the South African men’s senior international side and been a regular for Pirates in recent seasons despite his young age. With the youngster surely catching the eye of many European clubs, former Leeds United defender Lucas Radebe believes the player is ready to make the step up.

Radebe, who was capped 70 times for South Africa and spent ten years at Elland Road, said (via iDiski Times): "I think he’s ready (to go to Europe). You don’t need five or ten seasons in the PSL to be ready.

"He’s had two great seasons already. That’s enough to show his potential. From here, it’s all about development – and that’s where Europe can play a big role. Players like Siphiwe Tshabalala, Reneilwe Letsholonyane, and even Itumeleng Khune – they all had the quality to play abroad earlier,” Radebe added.

"Staying at one club or in the PSL too long doesn’t always help their growth. That’s why I believe our top talents must go as young as they can. Relebohile is at that stage now.”

Rangers ins and outs for summer transfer window 2025

The signing of Bournemouth full back Max Aarons on loan was the first under new head coach Russell Martin and the second of the summer so far for Rangers. Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron has also arrived at Ibrox having agreed a pre-contract deal earlier this summer.

In terms of outgoings, several first team players were released at the end of their contracts. Ianis Hagi, Leon Balogun and Tom Lawrence head up the lists along with academy graduates Adam Devine, Cole McKinnon and a host of other young players.

The loss of Vaclav Cerny will also be felt with the Czech winger having returned to parent club Wolfsburg at the end of his loan. Fellow loan players Neraysho Kasanwirjo and Rafael Fernandes also returned to their parent clubs.