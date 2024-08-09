Rangers' Ianis Hagi is on his way out of the club | SNS Group

It’s claimed the Ibrox side are willing to tear up the attacker’s contract for FREE this summer

As Rangers manager Philippe Clement continues to make sweeping changes to his first-team squad amid a major summer of change, one player who looks primed to head through the exit door in the coming days is playmaker Ianis Hagi.

The Romanian international, who only a few weeks ago was starring for his country at Euro 2024, is on his way out of Ibrox after it was confirmed he isn’t part of Clement’s plans going forward. However, he had been earmarked as a potential money-maker to boost the club’s transfer kitty with a new midfielder and a striker understood to be top priorities.

Despite a number of impressive performances in Germany, he was omitted from the Gers’ European squad list for the Champions League qualifier against Dynamo Kyiv and didn’t feature in the matchday squad for the stalemate against Hearts at Tynecastle in the opening game of the new Scottish Premiership season last weekend.

His future now lies away from Glasgow after he was given a run out for the club’s B-team in a reserve game against Middlesbrough in midweek and fresh reports have suggested he could be allowed to leave for FREE before the window closes later this month, despite Rangers needed funds to bankroll further incoming transfer deals.

The attacking midfielder, who spent last season on loan with Alaves in La Liga, still has 12 months left to run on his current deal. But having been viewed as surplus to requirements he looks set to be on the move. It was originally thought the 25-year-old was close to completing a £3million return to Serie A outfit Fiorentina where he was on the books as a youth player, but there has been few developments on that front.

Now, it’s being claimed by Tuttomercatoweb in Italy that the Glasgow giants could be prepared to let him walk for nothing this summer. They report Rangers are “willing to tear up” Hagi’s contract in order to get him off the wage bill to free up more space in Clement’s budget.

It comes after Clement admitted he’s not aware of how close Hagi and team mate Todd Cantwell are to leaving the club after being quizzed on speculation surrounding the duo’s future. The Belgian refused to be drawn on the state of play for either player when asked if there was truth in the suggestion Hagi could have his contract ripped up.

“That’s a rumour,” he stated. “Not one that I have heard until now. I am not busy all this time with what amount of money a player is going out or coming in or all those things- that is no my job to do. My job is to see what is necessary for the squad, what profiles we need. And there are other people financially making decision. It’s not me making that kind of decision.”

Pushed for clarity on Cantwell’s situation amid reports he is close to finalise a move to Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor, Clement added: “I cannot give any more information. I don’t know how close it is or not, no idea.”

Hagi initially joined Rangers on loan in the 2019/20 season before making his move permanent later that summer. The Ibrox side splashed out around £4m to sign him from K.R.C. Genk, but he has been unable to force his way back into the first-team picture since suffering a long-term knee injury which kept him sidelines for over a year.