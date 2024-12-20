The Romanian has found his way back into the Rangers starting XI. Hagi looks sharp and determined to prove his worth to Philippe Clement, He'll be given another chance to do so against Dundee on Saturday. | SNS Group

Here is who we think will start for Philippe Clement’s side vs Dundee in the Scottish Premiership this weekend

Philippe Clement will attempt to pick his Rangers players back up after their heartbreaking Premier Sports Cup final defeat on penalties when they return to Scottish Premiership action against Dundee at Ibrox this weekend.

The Light Blues are aiming to claw some points back on league leaders Celtic and second-placed Aberdeen at the top of the table as they look to put the controversial circumstances surrounding their agonising Hampden loss behind them.

Clement admitted that “all of Europe” has been discussing the SFA’s decision not to award his side a penalty in the cup final, which has caused uproar and is still be talked about almost a week on from the match, but they must now shelve that disappointment when the Tayside outfit head for Govan on Saturday.

How will Philippe Clement set his Rangers team up for the visit of Dundee this weekend? Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

We predict Danilo will be handed a start up front after his goal scoring exploits in the cup final, with Hamza Igamane starting out wide. Jefte was pretty ineffective against Celtic and was hooked early in the second half by Clement and his replacement Ridvan Yilmaz could be given the nod for this one. Those could be the two changes Philippe Clement makes to his line-up this weekend.

Speaking ahead of the game in his press conference, the Belgian boss admitted: “My team played really well (vs Celtic), they were strong just a short time after the Tottenham game when they also played really well, so we showed massive physicality as well in that way.

“We hit really high numbers in both games, so those things need to continue. Of course in the days after it hurt a lot for everybody at the club, staff, players, fans, board and everybody involved, because of the situation with how everything happened.

“But we now need to focus on the next game and look to get three points from that. We need to now focus on Dundee and not look back anymore. It’s my job to get the team ready for the game tomorrow. There are other people with different responsibilities, and they are trying to do their best for the club.”

Predicted Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Propper, Balogun, Yilmaz; Raskin, Diomande, Hagi; Cerny, Bajrami, Igamane, Danilo.

Subs: Kelly (GK), Cortes, Barron, Dessers, Jefte, Matondo, Dowell, Sterling, King, McCausland.