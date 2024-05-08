Rangers could finalise a deal for on loan RC Lens winger Oscar Cortes ‘in the coming days’, according to reports in France.

The 20-year-old Colombian made a blistering start to his temporary spell at Ibrox after his January deadline day capture, impressing in seven appearances before his season was curtailed in early march through a ‘serious muscle injury’ which required surgery.

The Light Blues retain an option-to-buy clause inserted as part of the deal already in place with the Ligue 1 outfit and both parties have been locked in talks over the player’s future. GlasgowWorld understands the two clubs have been negotiating a reduced transfer fee due to the nature of his injury, with an outcome to be reached imminently.

Gers manager Philippe Clement - who is a massive admirer of Cortes - confirmed last week that discussions were taking place but stressed they would only conduct business if the price was right. He stated: “We are talking with Lens about what the situation is because in this situation it is a different situation from when he was fit. At the moment he was fit he was showing the right things, but it was really short term. Then it needs to be at the right price.”

Now, according to French outlet CanalRCN, a definitive decision on the wide man’s future will be ironed out in the near future as discussions continue, with Clement eager to keep hold of Cortes beyond the summer.

Lens will have the final say on Cortes’ next move, with the player under contract until 2028. A second loan spell remains an option but if he’s to move to Glasgow on a permanent transfer, then it’s expected Franck Haise’s side will have to agree on a lower fee.