Rangers manager Philippe Clement during a training session at Auchenhowie

Philippe Clement has confirmed that Rangers have opened talks with French side RC Lens about extending Oscar Cortes’ stay at Ibrox - despite currently being sidelined through injury.

The Ibrox boss was hopeful the on loan Colombian winger - who suffered a severe muscle injury against Kilmarnock back in February which required surgery - would make his comeback before the end of the season.

However, Clement revealed during his press conference on Friday afternoon that neither the 20-year-old or fellow long-term absentee Danilo would feature this term.

Cortes had displayed flashes of quality in his seven appearances since arriving in January before his progress was cruelly halted, but Clement has indicated that he would be keen to keep hold of the player once his current agreement expires, either in a permanent deal or on a temporary basis again.

“We are talking with Lens about what the situation is because in this situation it is a different situation from when he was fit,” he said. “At the moment he was fit he was showing the right things, but it was really short term. Then it needs to be at the right price.”

Asked about the possibility of Cortes returning to Rangers on loan next season, Clement responded: “That is something to discuss. We will see what is said in the talks with Lens. I cannot say just now.”

Clement also insisted nothing is official yet regarding transfer exits for Borna Barisic and John Lundstram, despite both players being strongly linked with a summer switch to Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor. The out-of-contract duo are believed to have been in talks over a potential move, with various reports abroad even suggesting deals have been concluded.

When quizzed on their future, Clement stated nothing has been signed off but conceded there is an increased possibility for departures the longer there is no new contract offer agreed. He admits both players remain fully committed are willing to give everything for the club in the final few weeks of the season.

On Barisic, Clement said: "There have been reports for months about a lot of players and a lot of things. As long as nothing is official and I see the right things in the training and the dressing room, players are selectable. Borna will be in the selection from what I have seen until now. If he steps into the building tomorrow with another mindset that is something else. I don’t believe so. I see somebody who is serving this club already a long time and is really hungry for more titles and more trophies."