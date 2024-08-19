Domagoj Bradaric is the subject of interest from Rangers | Getty Images

Rangers are targeting a Croatian this summer

Rangers manager Philippe Clement is working hard to bolster his side’s defensive options this summer and has now turned his attention to four-time Croatian international Domagoj Bradarić, according to reports.

The left back was recently relegated from Serie A with Salernitana after a 20th place finish last term but is regarded as a player that could provide strong competition to both Jefte and Ridvan Yilmaz, particularly during a season where the Gers will play leagye stage games at European level.

Sports journalist Nicolò Schira understands that Rangers have opened talks with Salernitana over a loan deal with Bradaric that would also include an option to buy at the end of his first season. At this stage the Italian side are thought to be considering the offer but are keen for the deal to include an ‘obligation’ to buy if certain conditions are met.

Bradaric started his career with Hajduk Split in 2017. After an impressive debut campaign in Croatia’ top-flight he was given international recognition at U19, U20 and U21 level.

The left back was quickly earmarked for his tireless work-rate, speed and ability to bomb forward and create chances from crossing positions for his team. This form earned a reported £6.5m move to Lille in 2019 and he quickly emerged as a useful utility player for the French side over the course of the next three years, particularly in 2020/21 as they won the Ligue 1 title.

Bradaric joined Salernitana in 2022 and was at the time viewed as a statement signing for the struggling club. In his debut season, he made 31 appearances and provided three assists to help his team beat the drop, he also recorded three assists in 34 appearances last term and was one of his team’s standout performers despite their relegation.

The Croatian is reportedly keen to play top-flight football after relegation and his arrival at Ibrox could potentially allow Clement the option of moving Jefte into a more advanced role on the wing once Yilmaz also returns to fitness.