Adam Idah has completed a permanent move to Celtic | Getty Images

Celtic fans had to wait all summer - but now they have finally got their man with striker Adam Idah agreeing a permanent return to Parkhead from Norwich City.

Idah is not the finished product with just 12 goals in 100 league appearances for Norwich, but if his Hoops form over the last six months is anything to go by he could prove to be one of the most formidable strikers in the division next term.

Towards the end of last season, Idah fired in nine goals in 19 appearances for the Hoops, including a dramatic Scottish Cup final winner against Rangers. He is hoping to carry on where he left off when he faces Hibs in the League Cup and has described coming back to Glasgow as feeling like home.

“I think ever since I came up here the first time I knew how big this club was and that I wanted to play for it.“ Idah told the Scotsman.

“Being in the changing room with the boys and around the staff, it was unbelievable. It was so good for me and I’m just delighted to be here now.”

Idah was the subject of a long-running saga throughout the summer but always felt Celtic was the place he wanted to be.

“I didn’t really know what was going on myself. I kind of actually found out it was on Sky Sports that it got done. I was just in my house and my mum rang me, so yeah, I phoned my agent and said just do what you need to do. And an hour after he rang me and said it was agreed and I said ‘I know I’ve already seen it on TV!’”

“It’s a strange one. Even going back home, obviously everyone knows me back home, so it’s pretty normal for me going home. But now that I’ve been at Celtic, it’s like I’m a new man when I go home, which is pretty strange. But yeah look, it’s been fantastic. I say it all the time, the fans here have been amazing to me. The reaction I got, the welcome, has been top class. It’s time for me to repay that now.”

Idah spent some of his pre-season break on holiday with international team mate Dara O’Shea of Burnley. The centre back has been mentioned as a potential target for Celtic this summer and eagle eyed fans were quick to spot that O’Shea congratulated Idah on his move after his Instagram post.

The 23-year-old was asked about the prospect of O’Shea joining him at Parkhead and responded by saying: “It’s down to his agent that. He’s a fantastic player and he’s up there. He scored the other night, so he’s a great player.”