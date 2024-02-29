Rangers host Hearts in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox on Saturday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

He was a prominent Rangers target before a move collapsed - but Jefte's return to APOEL Nicosia action hasn't gone down a storm.

The Brazilian left-back looked set to complete a move to Ibrox from Fluminense in his homeland, who he is out on loan in Cyprus from. But a move collapsed amid reports he had gone AWOL amid the rumours.

A summer move for the 20-year-old could still bring him to the Premiership but his recent outing for APOEL - drawing 0-0 with Anorthosis - has drawn fierce criticism of the star's performance. Ridvan Yilmaz and Borna Barisic are Rangers' current left-back options.

Cypriot media site Shoot and Goal held nothing back on his performances, with reference to his Rangers transfer talks. They wrote: "Jefte has been unrecognisable for the last month.

"The Brazilian full-back is no relation to the player who sparked Rangers' strong interest towards the end of the January transfer window. Jefte has to raise his performance a lot to reach his known levels."

Goal meanwhile had a headline that bluntly read 'we have never seen Jefte so bad.' They added: "We never saw the truth again. The issue is that Anorthosis failed to take advantage of the out-of-place and out-of-time Brazilian full-back."

