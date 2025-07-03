Rangers are ‘in talks’ with an EFL star as international pressure looms.

Rangers are eager to add some extra new recruits to their squad as they ride the wave of this exciting new chapter at Ibrox.

The Gers have already brought in Max Aarons and Joe Rothwell from AFC Bournemouth, while Emmanuel Fernandez has joined from Peterborough United. And now they are looking to potentially dip their toe into the English market again.

After targeting the Premier League duo, Rangers have had their attention turned to lower down the English pyramid. The Glasgow side are eyeing a potential move for Thelo Aasgaard, who was recently relegated to EFL League One with Luton Town.

Rangers ‘in advanced talks’ over Luton Town star

According to Mail Sport, Rangers are currently ‘in advanced talks’ to sign Aasgaard this summer after signing Rothwell on a three-year deal, with the player likely to be unveiled in the coming days.

Aasgaard is predominantly an attacking midfielder by trade but can operate on both the left and right wing as well. The 23-year-old only signed for Luton at the start of the year but he is already being linked with a move away following the Hatters’ dreadful second relegation.

Luton enjoyed a whirlwind decade climbing from non-league football to the Premier League for the very first time in 2023. However, they have since suffered a double relegation, dropping down to League One after their second consecutive bottom-three finish.

Now, the Hatters are at risk of losing a raft of their most important players. After signing Aasgaard from Wigan in January for £3 million, they look to be in line to make a profit on his sale.

Rangers target speaks out about his future

Aasgaard recently represented Norway in the World Cup qualifiers and is eager to make the cut to compete in 2026. However, Luton Town’s relegation could hinder his chances at making the World Cup squad.

Speaking to Norwegian news outlet VG, Aasgaard was asked if he saw himself playing for Luton next season.

“It's hard to say. It's a difficult situation for the club. I felt I performed well in a difficult situation for the club. Everyone is on vacation now. I'm just focusing on the game on Friday. What I can say is that the World Championship in a year is a big goal for me.”

Norway manager Stale Solbakken has also suggested Aasgaard needs to find a new club higher up the ladder or risk his international chances be scuppered. The pressure will undoubtedly be mounting for Aasgaard as he scrambles for his next move.

“Luton was in a difficult situation when Thelo changed clubs, but it goes without saying that it is difficult to play for the national team if you play in League One,” Solbakken said of the player’s situation.

“League One is too low a level. Championship is no problem, with his development that level is good enough, but with League One, that's where it stops. There are many leagues he can play in. He is a versatile midfielder with good qualities both offensively and defensively.”

Rangers will be pushing to challenge Celtic next season and will be able to offer Aasgaard a decent shot at regular first team football in Scotland’s top flight, which will certainly keep him on the radar of the national team manager.