Rangers up against stiff competition for this summer transfer target as the summer continues to heat up.

Rangers are facing stiff competition for one of their latest transfer targets as interest overseas continues to build.

The Light Blues are eager to bolster their squad ahead of 2025/26 season, with new owners overseeing business and a new manager at the hilt in the form of Russell Martin.

Rangers have kickstarted their summer signings with Lyall Cameron and Max Aarons through the door so far and plenty of other names have appeared on the radar since.

Rangers eye Brazilian midfielder

Rangers have found themselves linked with Brazilian midfielder Metinho, who enjoyed a successful loan spell with Swiss club FC Basel last season. The 22-year-old played a part in the team lifting the Super League trophy, as they finished ten points clear of closest rivals Servette in the table.

Metinho has since returned to parent club and Ligue 2 side Troyes, where he is under contract until next summer. If the French club want to make some money from a sale, now is likely their last chance to do so, before rival teams can start to enter pre-contract negotiations.

Troyes signed Metinho four years ago from Brazilian side Fluminense for a reported £4 million. Since his arrival, he has been sent out on three separate loan spells and looks set to leave on a permanent deal before the summer window slams shut.

European rivals ‘vow’ to sign Rangers target

After his impressive loan spell in Switzerland, FC Basel are eager to bring Metinho to the club full-time. According to a new update, via Glasgow Times, the Swiss champions have ‘vowed to do everything’ they can to snub the likes of Rangers for the midfielder’s signature.

Following his initial loan move to FCB, sporting director Daniel Stucki said: “We've been interested in signing Metinho since last summer, but it seemed unrealistic at the time. We're all the more pleased that the move to FCB has now come to fruition. He's a sought-after international player, and the loan to Basel was only possible thanks to the excellent relationship with the City Football Group.

“We absolutely wanted him, a versatile midfielder, in Basel for the second half of the season, which is why we've now, unusually, concluded the loan without an option to buy. We're in intensive discussions with the City Group and are pushing for Metinho to stay beyond the summer.”

Indeed, Stucki has since followed up by confirming his side want to invest in their engine room and they are very much keen on signing Metinho full-time, with talks underway with Troyes.

“We want to start the season with three or four proven midfielders,” the sporting director said. “It's no secret that we want to sign Metinho permanently. Negotiations with his club are still ongoing.

“We want to promote several promising young midfielders from the Academy, but we know we need to strengthen too. It won't be a quiet summer.”