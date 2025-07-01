Premier League winner Jamie Vardy is available on a free transfer after leaving Leicester City.

With Champions League Qualifiers just around the corner, it’s a crucial stage in the season for Rangers, as Russell Martin looks to put his stamp on the current squad. With the backing of the 49ers Enterprise, the new manager will have a lot more resources at his disposal to bring players in.

Rangers finalised their second signing of the season last week, as defender, Max Aarons joined from Bournemouth on loan. The Ibrox side also signed Dundee midfielder, Lyall Cameron on a pre-contract agreement earlier in the year.

With a lot of work still to be done in the window for The Gers, Martin has his eyes on a veteran Premier League winning striker. However, other clubs are also in the hunt for the talisman.

Rangers and Leeds in race for Jamie Vardy

According to a report from Football Insider, both Rangers and Leeds are in the running to sign the Leicester legend. Vardy leaves the club as one of their greatest ever players, scoring 200 goals for The Foxes in his thirteen year stint.

Rangers have been linked to transfer ‘movement’ regarding the 38 year old, as the Govan side look to sign Vardy on a free transfer. Russell Martin will hope that the incentive of European football will play a part in the bid. With the uncertain future of Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane, acquiring a quality striker will be high on the manager’s list of priorities.

Leeds United are also ‘considering’ swooping in for Vardy, who still would be a great asset to any Premier League side. This could lead to an exciting race between Rangers and Leeds to attain Vardy’s signature. With Premier League or European football on offer both clubs have a fair chance, as Vardy wants to remain at the top level.

Vardy leaving Leicester a legend

After winning the Premier League, FA Cup and making 496 appearances for The Foxes, Vardy announced that he would call time at the King Power towards the end of last season.

In an interview with Sky Sports, he said: “I've had 13 unbelievable years at this club with lots of success, some downs but a majority, all highs, but it's finally time to call it a day, which I'm devastated about but I think the timing is right.

“I just want to sincerely thank you all for taking me in as one of your own. Leicester will always, always have a massive place in my heart and I'll make sure that I will be following for the years to come and what I hope will be even more successful for the club. But as for now, this is my goodbye but you will see me again soon, I promise. Thank you.”

Since signing from Fleetwood in 2012, the success of Jamie Vardy has been unimaginable for Leicester fans, it’s for this reason he’s widely regarded as the club’s greatest ever player.

