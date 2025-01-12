Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Struggling Rangers host St Johnstone this weekend in their latest Scottish Premiership encounter

The fixtures continue to come thick and fast for Rangers but Philippe Clement will not be afforded much luxury when it comes to squad rotation with a long injury list in Govan.

The Light Blues entertain St Johnstone at Ibrox on Sunday in Scottish Premiership action, with Clement aware his side must return to winning way to at least maintain an already whopping 18-point gap to Celtic at the league summit.

Ahead of the game, GlasgowWorld looks at the latest Rangers injury news and potential return dates.

James Tavernier

Skipper suffered an injury setback at the end of Rangers 2-2 draw away at Motherwell on December 29, but there’s an expectation that he will return to training by late January. However, it could take another week or fortnight for the English full-back to be in a position to start games.

Sport scientist Dr Rajpal Brar, a doctor in physical therapy, said (Jan 10): “The injury doesn’t seem too serious as it’s only a few weeks according to the manager. The team will work on his strength, mobility, and neuromuscular control along with ramping up his conditioning as he gets closer to a return.

“If the timeline holds true, I would expect him back in training by the third week of January and he could be ready to start games regularly by the start of February.”

Possible return date - End of January / start of February

John Souttar

Centre-back was forced off during the first-half of the Europa League draw against Tottenham Hotspur on December 12, with Clement initially unsure the extent of the calf injury. But he has been sidelined for the entirety of a busy festive schedule and will remain out of action for “several weeks” yet.

Clement stated (Jan 5): He will be still several weeks. He will not be back in the short term. We can’t put exact dates on these things.”

Possible return date - February at the earliest

Leon Balogun

Picked up a heavy knock in the 2-1 Boxing Day defeat to St Mirren that resulted in him limping off, but is expected to be back in action soon. The Dundee match came too soon for the Nigerian, but he has an outside chance of being included in the matchday squad to face St Johnstone today.

Clement stated (Jan 8): “Balogun will be back in the short-term, but he won’t be back for tomorrow.”

Possible return date - Sunday, January 12 vs St Johnstone

Jack Butland

First-choice keeper sustained a significant internal bleed in his leg on Hogmanay which resulted in him being hospitalised. He was treated and discharged the following day and is expected to make a full recovery at home.

Explaining his situation, Butland said (Jan 1): “I really appreciate the messages, but it’s important the information is correct. I’ve suffered a significant bleed to my leg that needed hospital attention, thankfully it’s now under control and will lead to a full recover hopefully sooner rather than later. Needs to say it’s come at an awful time and I was fully focused on helping us as a club. The most important thing now is supporting the lads and focusing on getting fit as soon as possible.”

Possible return date - Unknown

Dujon Sterling

Has been troubled by injury niggles all season and was forced off again in the closing stages of the 3-3 draw with Hibs at Easter Road on January 5. Was left out of the matchday squad for the Dundee game on Thursday night and still rated doubtful for this afternoon’s clash.

Clement stated (Jan 5): “I don’t have a clue (about Dujon) for the moment. He got a kick on his foot. He had to come off because of that, we will see how serious the injury is.”

Possible return date - Wednesday, January 15 vs Aberdeen

Ianis Hagi

Romanian playmaker failed to reappear at the start of the second half vs Dundee at Dens Park on Thursday after experiencing an issue with his back. The injury isn’t anything serious, according to his legendary dad Gheorghe and is expected to be available for the St Johnstone game.

Hagi snr stated (Jan 11): “He came off at half-time against Dundee but there is nothing extraordinary. It was visible on the field as well. It’s not a serious issue, he will continue to play.”

Possible return date - Sunday, January 11 vs St Johnstone

Neraysho Kasanwirjo

Versatile defender has undergone surgery and faces a long spell on the sidelines after landing awkwardly during an Under-21 international between the Netherlands and England in November. Potentially season-ending that is likely to cut short his loan deal.

Clement stated (Nov 22): “It’s now seeing what the precise problem and talking with Feyenoord where to make the operation, where to make the rehab, so we’re in negotiations with them about that. For everybody, for the boy also, and it’s hard. I don’t know if you saw the images how it happened. You cannot imagine that you have a severe injury in an accident like that, but it’s football.

“It’s really hard because he was adapting really well to the club, to the mentality here. He showed good things in the games, in training, and he was showing the right quality. It’s a blow for all of us that he’s injured.”

Possible return date - July / August