Rangers are expected to be busy on transfer deadline day.

All the latest transfer headlines from Rangers in what promises to be an intriguing deadline day

Scottish title hopefuls Rangers are bracing themselves for a hectic afternoon of transfer activity in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

The Light Blues have already added the likes of Mohamed Diomande, Jefté, Óscar Cortés, Clinton Nsiala, Connor Barron, Liam Kelly, Hamza Igamane, Václav Černý and Robin Pröpper this summer, but are keen to add even more incomings as Philippe Clement aims to dethrone champions Celtic.

The Belgian has kicked off deadline day with a late push for Feyenoord defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo, who is likely to join on a season-long loan deal.

The versatile 22-year-old – who can play both in central defence and at right-back – is primed to leave Rotterdam and head to Ibrox in a deal which will include an option to buy, according to the Daily Record.

The Netherlands defender played just five times for Feyenoord during their title victory in 2022/23 but enjoyed a successful loan spell Rapid Vienna which saw him make 23 appearances in the league last term.

Dutch outlet Now 1908.nl insists a deal between Rangers and Feyenoord has been agreed for the player who adds that he is likely to emerge as a back-up right back option to James Tavernier at Ibrox this term.

Rangers close in on Euro 2024 star

Glasgow World understands that Rangers are close to striking a deal with Sassuolo over the signing of Nedim Bajrami.

Bajrami - who can play both as an attacking midfielder or as a winger - made the headlines in the summer when he became the fastest scorer in European Championship history during Albania’s dramatic Euro 2024 opening defeat to Italy.

The 25-year-old has racked up over 100 appearances in Serie A last season but is likely to depart after Sassulo’s relegation last term, according to Sun Sport.

Hearts stance on Lawrence Shankland unchanged

Hearts’ heartbreaking Europa League play-off defeat will have no bearing on the club’s valuation of talisman Lawrence Shankland, according to Edinburgh Evening News.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prolific Premiership striker has long been touted as a potential option for Rangers. Shankland has just one-year remaining on his contract but remains a huge asset for Steven Naismith’s side.

The Gorgie outfit are on record as wanting a fee between £4m and £5m for the 29-year old Scotland international. That figure is based on the money that Hearts would earn by once again qualifying for the Europa League at the end of the 24/25 campaign either through the league or by winning the Scottish Cup.