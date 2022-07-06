The 58-year-old passed away last weekend following a short battle with cancer.

Rangers have confirmed they will pay tribute to iconic former goalkeeper Andy Goram with a minute’s silence ahead of their pre-season friendly against Sunderland in the Algarve this weekend.

The Ibrox side revealed ‘The Goalie’s’ funeral will take place at Wellington Church in Glasgow on Monday, July 18th.

Goram tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 58, just over a month after being diagnosed with level 4 oesophageal cancer.

Tributes for Rangers' legendary goalkeeper Andy Goram outside Ibrox Stadium. (Photo by Euan Cherry / SNS Group)

The well-travelled stopper, who earned 53 international caps for Scotland, had been receiving palliative care at St Andrew’s Hospice in Airdrie during the final weeks of his life.

Representatives of the Rangers will lay a wreath prior to a friendly against Premier League side West Ham United, with further tributes planned for that evening to allow fans to pay their final respects.

Regarded as the greatest ever Light Blues keeper in the club’s history, Goram spent seven trophy-laden years in Govan and also had spells at Hibernian, Motherwell and a short loan stint at Manchester United.

A club statement read: “Rangers can today confirm there will be a minute’s silence ahead of Saturday’s friendly against Sunderland in memory of legendary goalkeeper Andy Goram.

“Goram made 260 appearances for Gers between 1991 and 199. In that time, he won five league titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

“He sadly passed away on Saturday following a short battle with cancer at the age of 58.

“The club can also today confirm Andy’s funeral will take place on Monday, 18 July at Wellington Church.

“The following day, representatives of Rangers will lay a wreath prior to the West Ham United friendly match, with further tributes planned for that evening to allow supporters to pay their final respects to ‘The Goalie’.”

