Rangers' Nacho Novo celebrates after scoring against Maccabi Haifa in November 2006 | AFP via Getty Images

He could link up with another ex-Rangers star

Iconic former Rangers striker Nacho Novo has made a stunning return to Scottish football - 11 years since his last stint.

The former Ibrox star - who earned cult hero status after spending six successful seasons in Govan - was a fan favourite during his time in Glasgow after making a name for himself in Spain in the early 2000s. He produced a number of memorable performances and scored several important goals before returning to his homeland with La Liga club Sporting Gijon in 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The journeyman then had spells in Poland, England, the USA and Northern Ireland as well as a short stint at Greenock Morton in between before eventually hanging up his boots in 2017.

The 45-year-old has since returned to Scotland and has landed a coaching role with ambitious West of Scotland Football League outfit Drumchapel United, who play their home games at the Donald Dewar Centre.

The Glasgow-based club won the First Division title last season after an epic battle with Rutherglen Glencairn, Petershill and Ashfield to finish in top spot. That earned them promotion to the Premier Division where they will now prepare to mix it with the likes of top Junior powershouses such as Auchinleck Talbot, Clydebank and Pollok.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad