Rangers UEFA Cup hero makes stunning return to Scottish football as ex-striker joins ambitious sixth-tier club
Iconic former Rangers striker Nacho Novo has made a stunning return to Scottish football - 11 years since his last stint.
The former Ibrox star - who earned cult hero status after spending six successful seasons in Govan - was a fan favourite during his time in Glasgow after making a name for himself in Spain in the early 2000s. He produced a number of memorable performances and scored several important goals before returning to his homeland with La Liga club Sporting Gijon in 2010.
The journeyman then had spells in Poland, England, the USA and Northern Ireland as well as a short stint at Greenock Morton in between before eventually hanging up his boots in 2017.
He stepped into his first coaching role in November 2022 after being named as assistant manager at Lexington Sporting Club in the United Soccer League - a role that also saw him take charge of the club’s Under-23s side. Novo was later appointed interim boss of the first-team, but was only in the dugout for five games before quitting the club after just a month in the post.
The 45-year-old has since returned to Scotland and has landed a coaching role with ambitious West of Scotland Football League outfit Drumchapel United, who play their home games at the Donald Dewar Centre.
The Glasgow-based club won the First Division title last season after an epic battle with Rutherglen Glencairn, Petershill and Ashfield to finish in top spot. That earned them promotion to the Premier Division where they will now prepare to mix it with the likes of top Junior powershouses such as Auchinleck Talbot, Clydebank and Pollok.
Drumchapel previously drew plenty of social media attention back in 2022 when they managed to lure ex-Rangers and Hearts winger David Templeton out of retirement. A post on X, formerly Twitter confirmed the news of Novo’s arrival for the upcoming season. It read: “Welcome to 'The Drum' Nacho Novo. Drumchapel United are delighted to announce that former @RangersFC striker Nacho Novo will join the club as a coach for the 24/25 season. We're pleased to have Nacho on board and wish him all the best.” And the club have made another eye-catching signing after snapping up the SON of Gers legend Ally McCoist. 26-year-old Argyll has taken a major step in his playing career, having worked with FirstPoint USA as a sports consultant since 2022. Formerly of Harmony Row’s academy, the striker has spent the last two seasons in the eighth-tier of Scottish football with Port Glasgow Juniors.
