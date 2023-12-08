Rangers and Dundee injury latest as the two sides prepare to face off at Ibrox on Saturday.

Rangers are on an impressive unbeaten streak heading into Saturday's league meeting with Dundee at Ibrox - but one sour note for boss Philippe Clement is the number of injuries he is having to contend with.

Midfielder Tom Lawrence and striker Danilo were added to that growing list which already featured Scott Wright, Nicolas Raskin and Ryan Jack after picking up separate injuries against Hearts on Wednesday night.

The Light Blues head into the encounter with Tony Docherty's Dark Blues on the back of a battling 1-0 triumph at Tynecastle, with Abdallah Sima's first-half strike proving enough to settle a tight contest in the capital.

The Tayside outfit head to Govan this weekend nursing "a couple of knocks" as they look to avenge their heavy defeat to the Gers earlier this season. Here we round up the injury latest surrounding both clubs ahead of Saturday’s clash...

1 . Rangers v Dundee injury news staple (GlaW) Philippe Clement applauds the travelling Rangers fans after their 1-0 win over Hearts at Tynecastle.

2 . Tom Lawrence - Rangers OUT - The Welshman has been ruled out until at least the new year with a muscular injury picked up against Hearts on Wednesday night.

3 . Diego Pineda - Dundee OUT - A thigh injury ensures the Mexican striker will miss the trip to Govan.