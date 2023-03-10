Michael Beale’s side welcome SPFL Championship oposistion to Ibrox this weekend as they look to book a place in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.

It’s a break from Scottish Premiership action this weekend as the Scottish Cup once again takes centre stage and Rangers prepare to host Raith Rovers.

The Kirkcaldy side currently sit seventh in the Scottish Championship and overcame Motherwell 3-1 at Stark’s Park last month to set up this quarter-final clash at Ibrox. It’s sure to be an interesting clash and one that could see Michael Beale give game time to some of his first team fringe players. Here is the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Sunday’s match:

Rangers team news

John Souttar and Ridvan Yimaz recently featured for Rangers B team and could be in line for some first team action this weekend. The Scotland international only managed one appearance for the club in July last year after his summer move before an ankle injury ruled him out but he made his return as an 89th minute substitute in last Saturday’s 3-1 win over Kilmarnock.

Yilmaz has been out since October with a hamstring injury after making just seven first team appearances. Meanwhile, Tom Lawrence and Filip Helander are unlikely to play any part while Steve Davis remains out.

Raith Rovers team news

Raith Rovers could be boosted by the return of captain Scott Brown earlier than expected with boss Ian Murray saying the ‘influential’ former St Johnstone midfielder’s quick recovery has come as a surprise. Former Hearts attacker Esmael Goncalves is making similarly good progress with his recovery and could also feature in Sunday’s Scottish cup tie.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Kieran Ngwenya who leaves for international duty with Malawi while Scott McGill and William Akio are cup tied and Jamie Gullan and Ross Matthews are injured. Attackers Ethan Ross and Lewis Vaughan are back training after injuries and could also feature for the Fife club.

Referee news