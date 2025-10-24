Kevin Muscat looked set to become the new Rangers manager but a deal collapsed at advanced stages

Former Rangers star Craig Moore has shed light on the collapse in talks to sign Kevin Muscat as the new manager at Ibrox.

The current Shanghai Port boss had been heavily linked to take the vacant post at Rangers, following the dramatic sacking of Russell Martin after a dismal tenure. Martin’s time at Ibrox marked the shortest stint ever served by a permanent head coach at Rangers. When Steven Gerrard withdrew from conversations to return to Glasgow, Muscat had emerged as the favourite to fill the position. However, another change in narrative unfolded and Danny Rohl was appointed instead.

Moore, who enjoyed two separate spells at Ibrox, has lifted the lid on Rangers’ failed move for Muscat, despite them agreeing a deal in principle for him to join the club.

Andrew Cavenagh ‘bang on the money ‘with Kevin Muscat failed Rangers move explanation

“Andrew Cavenagh has come out - and I think led brilliantly when the club have needed that. I seen a lot of the stuff that came out, and it was bang on,” Moore said, via Record Sport. “It was a timing issue. It was a timing issue for Rangers, in terms of knowing what they needed to do and the pressure to get someone in, with Muscat's league coming to an end on November 22.

“There was really good discussion, but it got to a point where for both Rangers and Kevin Muscat that Kevin was meant to stay in Shanghai. Rangers continued to move on through their process, and it was within 24 hours that Danny Rohl was announced and done.

“He was someone that they kept dialogue going with throughout the process - but to cut a long story short, basically everything Andrew Cavenagh has come out and said is bang on the money.”

Danny Rohl Rangers tenure starts with 3-0 Europa League defeat

Rohl has a big task on his hands as he hopes to pull Rangers out of this significant rut. The former Sheffield Wednesday manager oversaw his first match in charge of the Light Blues when they faced Brann in the Europa League.

Rangers were dealt a humbling 3-0 defeat in Norway, which has plummeted them to the bottom of the table, with zero points on the board and the worst goal difference in the competition so far.

James Tavernier was not happy after his side’s result and did not hold back when reflecting on Rangers’ latest display.

“It's a disgraceful performance, it's as simple as that,” he stated. “You can get instructions from managers, but we simply have to put that on the pitch and we were just second best: first ball, second balls, not enough fight. And I shouldn't be saying that - for a player of Rangers, that should be the given.

“You should want to fight, go for the ball, even if it's a scrappy game, you've got to make it a scrappy game, but it's just far too easy at this minute playing against us. That's the hurtful thing about this all.”

