Rangers will host Viktoria Plzen at Ibrox for their third round of Champions League qualifying.

Rangers will host Czech club Viktoria Plzen in their upcoming Champions League third round qualifier this week.

Russell Martin’s side are looking to bounce back from their disappointing opener to the Scottish Premiership season. The Light Blues looked to bank their first win of the campaign thanks to an early opener from James Tavernier against Motherwell.

However, a late goal from Emmanuel Longelo snatched a draw for the Well in front of their home crowd. Rangers travelled back from Fir Park with just one point in the bag, already giving Celtic an early advantage.

Only the Hoops and Hibs picked up three points across the first weekend of action in Scotland’s top flight. While Rangers will have chance to avenge their result when the face Dundee this Saturday, they must first take on Plzen in their Champions League qualifier.

Rangers opponents to be without star man

Viktoria Plzen will not be fielding star midfielder Pavel Sulc against Rangers on Tuesday. The club has confirmed that not only will the 24-year-old not be playing but he is not travelling with the team to Glasgow either.

Adolf Sadek, Viktoria’s general manager and chairman of the board, has revealed the reason why his side will not have Sulc in their ranks at Ibrox.

“Pavel has received the green light from the club to transfer abroad. All the details, including a medical examination, are being finalised in these hours. If everything goes well, he will transfer to a renowned European club,” Sadek confirmed through an official club statement.

Missing Sulc will be a huge blow for the Czech side. The midfielder has already contributed a goal and three assists in two league games for Viktoria and last season saw him tally a stunning 35 goal contributions (20 goals and 15 assists) across all competitions.

It’s no surprise the 24-year-old is in talks over a transfer away from Viktoria. His impressive goal and assist tallies speak for themselves and it seems like it’s only a matter of time before the exit is announced by the club.

Rangers team news ahead of Viktoria Plzen

Martin provided an update on his current injury situation ahead of Rangers’ clash with Motherwell in the Premiership. He confirmed that both Hamza Igamane and Thelo Aasgaard would not be fit to face Motherwell at the weekend, with both missing the trip to face Panathinaikos in their previous Champions League qualifying clash.

“Thelo and Hamza will not be ready for tomorrow,” the manager said prior to his side’s visit to Fir Park. “Not serious injuries, but we have to be a little bit patient.”

Martin has since followed up with confirmation that the duo will not feature against Viktoria either. He confirmed the absences in his latest press conference ahead of Tuesday’s clash.