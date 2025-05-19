Ibrox nine-in-a-row legend facing SFA punishment over astonishing blast claiming Scottish football officials are “corrupt”

Rangers have vowed to defend any SFA charge of club legend John Brown over claiming Scottish football officials are “corrupt” - insisting any action is “excessive, surprising and inconsistent”.

Brown was on Rangers TV co-commentary duty for the season-ending clash in the capital when midfielder Nicolas Raskin thought he had scored in the first-half before Rocky Bushiri clear from under the crossbar. The ball appeared to cross the line but whistler Walsh ruled that were was no camera angle that proved conclusively the Belgian’s shot had gone in amid confusing scenes.

The denial of the goal led a furious Brown to yell: “I would say it is corrupt”, prompting commentator Tom Miller to reply: “Well, I'm not sure we can actually say that”, before Brown snapped back: “Well, I am saying it.”

It’s understood the Scottish FA are reviewing Brown’s comments that could warrant punishment under article 29.2 of the governing bodies' rule book.

However, in response to those reports a Rangers spokesperson said: “In a season where Rangers have been on the receiving end of several major officiating errors, frustration is entirely understandable.

“The idea that spontaneous remarks could warrant disciplinary action is excessive, surprising and inconsistent. This development should not overshadow what was a clear mistake, evident to anyone who has seen the footage of the game.

“The focus should be on raising refereeing standards for the good of Scottish football. Should a charge follow, we will defend it, and question whether club channels across the league are being monitored and policed equally.”

A similar incident occurred back in 2019 when Celtic TV co-commentator Tom Boyd was the subject of intense scrutiny from the SFA after making some disparaging remarks about referee John Beaton following his decision to award the Hoops a penalty.

Boyd said at the time: “If he doesn't know that's a penalty he should not be in the middle of the park refereeing a football game. He'll probably be welcomed down his pub tonight again.”