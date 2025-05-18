Here’s what the Scottish FA have had to say about Rangers’ no goal vs Hibs on Saturday.

Fiery debate has emerged on a goal Rangers were not awarded vs Hibs on Saturday afternoon - but what’s the word from Hampden on it?

As the Ibrox club led 1-0 on the final day of the league season away at Easter Road, Nico Raskin looked to have bundled them into the lead as defender Rocky Bushiri tried frantically to get back and clear. Referee Nick Walsh and VAR allowed the game to continue, with Kieran Bowie’s strike at the other end standing to level up the game.

It provided shock and awe, as the chaotic clash that ultimately had little riding on it finished 2-2. Rangers TV was home to a controversial claim by co-commentator and club hero John Brown, who stated “I would say it is corrupt.” Commentator Tom Miller responded with “I’m not sure we can actually say that,” but Brown was not having it, adding: “Well, I am saying it. That is a disgrace, and it is the worst decision I have seen in all the years I have been in football. Disgraceful.”

SFA guidance on Rangers no goal

The Scottish FA have stepped in with their version of why the goal was not given. In a heads-up given to the BBC and transmitted through their live text on proceedings, a post reads: “We've got some SFA guidance on the VAR drama at Easter Road. As predicted, the VAR had no conclusive evidence/angle to say the ball had fully crossed the line to award Rangers a second goal. Don't shoot the messenger...”

The Ref’s View, a podcast with former SFA Refs Des Roache & Steve Conroy, were left angry. They said on X: “Rangers had ball over the line then Hibs go up park and score. Hibs goal onside but the fact it wasn’t pulled back because we don’t have goal-line technology sums up our game. This VAR-lite will hold us back because our higher-ups are adamant to hold us back. Goal-line technology easily solves today’s problem and that’s why until it is introduced, we aren’t able to compare how VAR and technology is used because we don’t have the complete system. Another dismal display from Nick Walsh to add to his collection of bad displays.”

What Barry Ferguson said of the Rangers no goal

Speaking to Sportsound after the game, interim Rangers boss Barry Ferguson said of the game and no goal: "It was crazy. Some of our play was really good, we could have won by a number of goals. That's frustrating, we weren't ruthless in brilliant positions. It was a clear goal, it was there for everybody [to see]. It was clear to me it was over the line, then it goes to VAR and for some odd reason, they don't see it being a goal.

"That's frustrating, disappointing, and worrying. We need to be getting these decisions correct, that's why VAR is here. It's clear VAR's not working. I've watched it five or six times. It's clear as day that the ball is over the line."