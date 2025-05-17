The Ibrox side were left furious by the decision with a club legend branding Scottish football ‘corrupt’

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have released a statement aimed at the Scottish FA after Nicolas Raskin's goal was missed by officials in the 2-2 draw against Hibs – with a club legend labelling Scottish football ‘CORRUPT’ in a furious rant.

The Ibrox side were left angered and demanding goal-line technology be introduced after the Belgian midfielder though he’d doubled the visitors lead at Easter Road when his strike appeared to cross the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it wasn’t spotted by referee Nick Walsh or any of his linesman with Hibs immediately racing up the other end and scoring an equaliser through Martin Boyle.

VAR carried out a review but the SFA opted instead to release guidance claiming there was no conclusive evidence that the ball had gone in.

Now, Rangers have vowed to raise with issue with Hampden chiefs. A fiery club statement on the controversial incident read: “Incidents like this again bring into question the effectiveness of VAR and also highlight the need to introduce goal-line technology in Scottish football. Our supporters, players and staff deserve better. We will raise this with the Scottish FA and continue to press for initiatives which improve the accuracy of decision-making.”

Asked about the flashpoint on Sky Sports, interim boss Barry Ferguson branded the decision 'mind-blowing' and 'baffling', while adding that it was 'worrying' that VAR weren't able to identify it was a goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t want to get myself in trouble but it was baffling,” he declared. “That’s all I can say. I saw it when it happened, watched it at half-time and at the end. What’s the point? Nick won’t speak. The fourth official was brand new but the referee wasn’t interested. It should be getting checked by VAR, that’s why we have it.

“It’s clearly over the line so it was disappointing. But I’ve seen it all season, decisions like that. Not just with Rangers, in other games that I watch. That was mind-blowing today. It’s another reason why we need goal-line technology. But you don’t need technology for that incident. It’s clear to see it’s over the line.

“It’s got to be up there with the worst I’ve seen. The first thing I did was look at our monitor and it was clear as day. It (refereeing) has to get better because some of the decisions are so poor, it’s unreal at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not just going on about Rangers. I watched a penalty incident in midweek (Dundee v Ross County) with the same referee and the same VAR. What does that say? That was worrying today.”

Rangers legend John ‘Bomber’ Brown launched an astonishing in-game rant on the club’s TV channel. Working as a co-commentator alongside Tom miller, a seething Brown stated: “I would say it’s corrupt,” leading Miller to interject “I’m not sure we can actually say that.”

Brown continued: “Well I am saying it. That’s a disgrace and it’s the worst decision I’ve seen in all the years I’ve been in football.”

In response, Miller said: “John Brown obviously has his own opinion there, but it’s certainly questionable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes off the back of a string of VAR and refereeing incidents that have irritated the Govan outfit this season. Walsh was involved in another controversial sending off of Mohamed Diomande earlier this season – a decision that led head of refereeing Willie Collum to admit shouldn't have stood.