The Ibrox side haven’t won the competition since the 2010/11 season but can take one step closer to a place in the final with a win over the Dark Blues.

Rangers play host to Championship side Dundee at Ibrox in their Premier Sports Cup quarter-final showdown on Wednesday night.

The Light Blues are bidding to reach the last-four of the competition for the sixth time in seven years, while the visitors will be massive underdogs to end their 20 year wait for a place in the semi-finals.

James Tavernier of Rangers vies with Max Anderson of Dundee

The Gers will be determined to lift the trophy for the first time since season 2010/11 and they eased past Queen of the South 3-1 in the previous round to suggest a trip to the national stadium is on the cards.

The Govan outfit have won seven and drawn one of their last eight encounters with the Dark Blues who head into the match off the back of a 2-1 home victory over Ayr United at the weekend.

The Tayside club were relegated from the top-flight last season but will hope to clinch promotion at the first time of asking as they eye a quick return to Scottish football’s top tier.

Gary Bowyer’s men currently sit three points behind league leaders Partick Thistle at the summit but the odds are stacked against them against Rangers, with their last win coming in March 2001 at Ibrox.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Dundee

What: Premier Sports Cup (Quarter-Final)

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Govan

When: Wednesday, October 19th – kick-off 8.15pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the competition sponsors will broadcast the match live exclusively on Premier Sports 1. Coverage begins immediately after the conclusion of Motherwell vs Celtic. Subscribers can watch the action on the Premier Sports player. The app can be downloaded or visit premierplayer.tv.

BBC Sportsound will provide online and radio updates throughout the match. The game will not be available for pay-per-view. Fans outside of the UK and Ireland can stream the match live for subscribers on RangersTV.

What are the latest match odds?

RANGERS 1/7 | DRAW 6/1 | DUNDEE 14/1

According to the bookmakers, Rangers are regarded as strong favourites to progress to the last four of the competition. Alfredo Morelos and Fashion Sakala are 3/1 joint-favourites to score first in the match, with Antonio Colak priced at 10/3. Malik Tillman and Rabbi Matondo are the value bets at 5/1.

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Referee Willie Collum has been selected by the SFA to take charge of the fixture. He will be assisted by Ross Macleod and Jonathan Bell, with Euan Anderson named as the fourth official.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Dundee?

Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed he will rotate his injury-hit squad for this match with striker Kemar Roofe named in the squad as he prepares to make his long-awaited return.

The Jamaican international is expected to be given minutes, while Alex Lowry is also close to rejoining the first-team after turning out for the club’s B team on Tuesday afternoon.

James Tavernier is fully fit amid claims that the skipper has been playing through injury in recent weeks but Connor Goldson (thigh) and Ryan Jack (calf) are the latest names to visit the club’s treatment table.

James Tavernier and Kemar Roofe are both fit for Rangers to face Dundee in the League Cup. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

They both join Filip Helander, Ianis Hagi and Tom Lawrence on the sidelines, with Jack ruled out for the rest of the year.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Van Bronckhorst said: “We need to find a balance in the load for the players with a small squad at the moment with injuries. We need to be smart.

“Tavernier is fit, he is fine. Lowry is playing with the B-Team to give him minutes, he is close to a return to play with the first-team. Roofe is in the sqaud tomorrow, he is ready for minutes which we will try to give him.”

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has no fresh injury worries and is likely to name his strongest starting XI. On loan AFC Wimbledon striker Zach Robinson will lead the line.