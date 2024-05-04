Rangers have just four league games remaining to leapfrog arch rivals Celtic in their bid to wrestle back the Scottish Premiership title.

Philippe Clement’s side know anything other than a victory against Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Sunday will all but end any remaining hopes they have of clinching the league crown.

The Light Blues could potentially go into the match trailing by six points, with the reigning champions in action against Hearts on Saturday. And the Gers are unlikely to have things all their own way against Derek McInnes’ side, who are unbeaten in the top-flight since losing to Rangers on home soil at the end of February.

Clement continues to have injury problems to contend with. The latest blow came on Wednesday when talismanic centre-back Connor Goldson was involved in a freak training ground incident that saw him tear medial ligaments in his knee. The Belgian boss has also been left with a shortage of options in the wide areas.

Here’s the rest of the team news involving Rangers and Kilmarnock at Ibrox.

1 . Connor Goldson (Rangers): OUT Damaged his knee in training on Wednesday and scan results have confirmed he's suffered a medial ligament tear. Will miss the rest of the season.

2 . Rabbi Matondo (Rangers): OUT No timeline has been given on a possible return date. The Welsh winger picked up a heavy knock against Hearts during the Scottish Cup semi-final earlier this month.

3 . Innes Cameron (Kilmarnock): DOUBT Imposing striker has been plagued by a hamstring issue this season that has reduced his game time. Wasn't in the matchday squad last weekend.