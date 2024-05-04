Rangers vs Kilmarnock injury latest: 8 stars ruled out and 3 doubts for pivotal Ibrox title race showdown

The latest injury news from both camps ahead of Sunday’s Premiership encounter in Govan

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 4th May 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 4th May 2024, 19:28 BST

Rangers have just four league games remaining to leapfrog arch rivals Celtic in their bid to wrestle back the Scottish Premiership title.

Philippe Clement’s side know anything other than a victory against Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Sunday will all but end any remaining hopes they have of clinching the league crown.

The Light Blues could potentially go into the match trailing by six points, with the reigning champions in action against Hearts on Saturday. And the Gers are unlikely to have things all their own way against Derek McInnes’ side, who are unbeaten in the top-flight since losing to Rangers on home soil at the end of February.

Clement continues to have injury problems to contend with. The latest blow came on Wednesday when talismanic centre-back Connor Goldson was involved in a freak training ground incident that saw him tear medial ligaments in his knee. The Belgian boss has also been left with a shortage of options in the wide areas.

Here’s the rest of the team news involving Rangers and Kilmarnock at Ibrox.

Damaged his knee in training on Wednesday and scan results have confirmed he's suffered a medial ligament tear. Will miss the rest of the season.

1. Connor Goldson (Rangers): OUT

Damaged his knee in training on Wednesday and scan results have confirmed he's suffered a medial ligament tear. Will miss the rest of the season.

No timeline has been given on a possible return date. The Welsh winger picked up a heavy knock against Hearts during the Scottish Cup semi-final earlier this month.

2. Rabbi Matondo (Rangers): OUT

No timeline has been given on a possible return date. The Welsh winger picked up a heavy knock against Hearts during the Scottish Cup semi-final earlier this month.

Imposing striker has been plagued by a hamstring issue this season that has reduced his game time. Wasn't in the matchday squad last weekend.

3. Innes Cameron (Kilmarnock): DOUBT

Imposing striker has been plagued by a hamstring issue this season that has reduced his game time. Wasn't in the matchday squad last weekend.

Turkish left-back is rated a "maybe" by Clement for this one. Hasn't been seen in over a month now but could make his comeback this weekend.

4. Ridvan Yilmaz (Rangers): DOUBT

Turkish left-back is rated a "maybe" by Clement for this one. Hasn't been seen in over a month now but could make his comeback this weekend.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:KilmarnockIbroxPhilippe ClementScottish PremiershipGlasgow

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.