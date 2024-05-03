Rangers Dujon Sterling and Corrie Ndaba of Kilmarnock in action

Time is fast running out for Rangers as they attempt to close the gap and overhaul Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic at the summit, with Philippe Clement’s side in action against Kilmarnock at Ibrox this weekend.

Heading into their latest league encounter, the Light Blues sit three points adrift of Brendan Rodgers’ side, while fourth-placed Kilmarnock require one more victory from their remaining four games to secure a spot in the Europa Conference League next season.

The Ayrshire outfit are 11 points behind Hearts and are unlikely to overtake the Edinburgh club but they will take confidence from the fact they have already beaten Rangers this season at Rugby Park. Derek McInnes - who was nominated for PFA Scotland Manager of the Year earlier this week - will hope his team can continue their scoring streak against the title-chasing Gers, having done so in each of their last five meetings. More importantly, though, Rangers have emerged with maximum points in their last two head-to-heads.

Here, GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the clash...

Rangers vs Kilmarnock kick off time

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Govan, Glasgow, Sunday 5 May, 1pm

The game will take place at the home of Rangers FC, Ibrox Stadium, with kick off scheduled for 1.00pm BST.

What channel is Rangers vs Kilmarnock on? TV details

The game will be broadcast live exclusively on Sky Sports’ Football and Main Event. Coverage begins at 12.00pm, a full hour of pre-match build-up. Sky customers can stream the match live to their devices via the Sky Go app. International Rangers TV subscribers can stream the match, while UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News later that evening and the following morning or extended highlights will be available to watch on BBC Scotland’s Sportscene programme which starts at 7.15pm or repeated again at 11.40pm.

What is the latest team news?

Rangers manager Philippe Clement will have to make do without the services of central defender Connor Goldson for the rest of the campaign after the stopper damaged his knee in a freak training ground accident on Wednesday.

Left-back Ridvan Yilmaz and midfielder Ryan Jack “partly trained” with the squad this week, with the latter needing more time to recover from a calf problem. Yilmaz could potentially be involved in the matchday squad for the first time in over a month.

Long-term absentees Oscar Cortes and Danilo’s season’s are over, but there is belief that Brighton loanee Abdallah Sima and fellow winger Rabbi Matondo could make a comeback before the end of the campaign.

