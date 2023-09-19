Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers £6million summer signing Danilo is recovering at home after undergoing surgery on his facial injury sustained during Saturday’s 2-0 Scottish Premiership win over St Johnstone.

And the Brazilian striker has promised supporters he will be back on the field in a “few weeks” after providing some positive news on his condition.

Fans had been eagerly awaiting for Danilo to catch fire after a slow start to his Ibrox career and he was handed his opportunity to impress alongside fellow strike partner Kemar Roofe at McDiarmid Park.

Rangers striker Danilo reveals the extent of his facial injury

However, he lasted just 15 minutes before being forced off with a nasty fractured cheekbone moments after scoring the opening goal from a header. The accidental mid-air collision involving Saints defender Liam Gordon saw both players require a lengthy period of treatment by club physios.

Danilo came off the worst, with the former Feyenoord star immediately taken to hospital before subsequently going under the knife to treat the compound fracture on Monday at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The 24-year-old reassured fans from his hospital bed that the operation had been successful by uploading a picture of himself holding his two thumbs up on his Instagram account with the caption: “Surgery (green tick emoji). Now it’s time to rest and heal... Hope to see you all soon.”

Now the frontman has suggested a return to action could be on the horizon much earlier than anticipated amid fears he would be facing an extended period on the sidelines.

Posting a further update on social media, Danilo shared a snap of him relaxing on his couch alongside his dog and wrote: “Back home. The recovery begins. Back on the field in a few weeks.”