Rangers will host Viktoria Plzen at Ibrox in their third round Champions League qualifying clash.

Rangers will return to European action this week as they prepare to take on Czech outfit Viktoria Plzen. The Light Blues have reached the third round of Champions League qualifying following their 3-1 aggregate win over Panathinaikos.

Russell Martin’s side will look to continue their positive European run and make up for their disappointing opening weekend in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers were denied a win against Motherwell after Emmanuel Longelo pulled the score level just minutes before full-time. The result eventually gave Celtic an early advantage in their title defence, as they picked up three points against St Mirren.

The Hoops were just one of two teams to pick up a win last weekend, Hibs being the other. Rangers will look to redeem their opening draw when they face Dundee on Saturday but right now, full focus is on their clash with Viktoria Plzen.

We’ve put together everything you need to know ahead of this week’s European clash.

When and where is Rangers vs Viktoria Plzen?

Rangers will host Viktoria in the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round at Ibrox on Tuesday, August 5th. The second leg will take place the following week on August 12th at Doosan Arena in Czech Republic.

What time does Rangers vs Viktoria Plzen kick off?

Tuesday’s clash is scheduled to get underway at 7.45pm BST.

Rangers vs Viktoria Plzen tickets

There are still tickets available to purchase to watch the Light Blues in Champions League qualifying action this week. The amount still available is limited based on live numbers at the time of writing.

Tickets are listed at £34 each for an adult, £26 for senior and young adult concessions, and £17 for juveniles.

You can view all remaining available tickets here. Hospitality packages are also available.

Will Rangers vs Viktoria Plzen be on TV?

Unfortunately, Rangers vs Viktoria Plzen has not been selected to be televised this week.

Rangers vs Viktoria Plzen live stream

If you aren’t headed down to Ibrox to watch the action live, Rangers TV will be showing the live stream for eligible customers. You can find out more, including the price of Rangers TV subscriptions here.

Rangers results last time out

The Light Blues kicked off their clash with Panathinaikos on July 22nd. Goals from Findlay Curtis and Djeidi Gassama gave Rangers a strong 2-0 lead, with a red card for the opposition also providing a boost.

The second leg in Athens ended 1-1 thanks to goals from Gassama once again and Filip Duricic. It was enough to see Rangers into the next round.