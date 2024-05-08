Rangers and Wolves 'tracking' 19 y/o international star as transfer race heats up
Rangers have been namechecked as a potential destination for talented South African winger Relebohile Mofokeng, it has been reported.
The Orlando Pirates star - who is comfortable playing out on the left flank or in a more central attacking role - has been attracting interest from a number of top European clubs and has also been linked with the likes of Egyptian heavyweights Al Ahly, reigning Austrian Bundesliga champions Red Bull Salzburg and Premier League outfit Wolves, who invited the player over to the the Midlands for a trial stint last year.
The 19-year-old is expected to be on the move this summer and reports in his homeland, picked up by Twitter account Scouts in Attendance, claim that the Ibrox side have been tracking Mofokeng after recently spending time at EFL League One side Reading.
The highly-rated starlet has scored four goals and provided six assists in 16 games in the South African top flight this season - helping his parent club into third place in the table. A product of the SAFA-Transnet School of Excellent, Mofokeng has yet to make the step up to the full Bafana Bafana national team squad having earned five Under-20 caps.
However, his rapid rise up the footballing ladder has led his name to be mentioned as a possible call-up option from head coach Hugo Broos for inclusion in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers squad in June.
Rangers manager Philippe Clement and recruitment guru Nils Koppen have already proven their vast scouting network, scouring all over European and further afield in an effort to bring in fresh, exciting talent with potential re-sale value.
January signing Mohamed Diomande - a product of the Right to Dream academy in Ghana - has made a strong impression since arriving from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland, while Colombian Oscar Cortes - on loan from French side RC Lens - also caught the eye during a handful of appearances before his progress was halted due to a season-ending muscle injury.
