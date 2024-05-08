Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng fights for the ball with Kaizer Chiefs' Reeve Frosler during a Premier Soccer League (PSL) South African Premier Division match

Rangers have been namechecked as a potential destination for talented South African winger Relebohile Mofokeng, it has been reported.

The Orlando Pirates star - who is comfortable playing out on the left flank or in a more central attacking role - has been attracting interest from a number of top European clubs and has also been linked with the likes of Egyptian heavyweights Al Ahly, reigning Austrian Bundesliga champions Red Bull Salzburg and Premier League outfit Wolves, who invited the player over to the the Midlands for a trial stint last year.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old is expected to be on the move this summer and reports in his homeland, picked up by Twitter account Scouts in Attendance, claim that the Ibrox side have been tracking Mofokeng after recently spending time at EFL League One side Reading.

The highly-rated starlet has scored four goals and provided six assists in 16 games in the South African top flight this season - helping his parent club into third place in the table. A product of the SAFA-Transnet School of Excellent, Mofokeng has yet to make the step up to the full Bafana Bafana national team squad having earned five Under-20 caps.

However, his rapid rise up the footballing ladder has led his name to be mentioned as a possible call-up option from head coach Hugo Broos for inclusion in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers squad in June.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement and recruitment guru Nils Koppen have already proven their vast scouting network, scouring all over European and further afield in an effort to bring in fresh, exciting talent with potential re-sale value.

