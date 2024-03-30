Rangers boss Philippe Clement has named his starting XI and substitutes to face Hibernian in their high-stakes Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox.

The Belgian boss has made TWO changes to his line-up from the side that lost narrowly to Portuguese giants Benfica in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie just over a fortnight ago. Ridvan Yilmaz drops out through injury and is replaced at left-back by like-for-like alternative Borna Barisic, while Todd Cantwell is drafted in from the start to replace Tom Lawrence in the No.10 role.

Abdallah Sima returns to the first-team fold following a lengthy injury absence and is included on the bench along with fit-again Dujon Sterling and Ross McCausland. The Light Blues can reclaim top spot in the table with a victory as Celtic are not in action until Sunday when the make the trip to Livingston. Clement will hope his side don't display any sign of rust on their return to domestic action in front of an expectant home crowd.

What has Philippe Clement said?

"They're a good footballing team. It's one that always creates a lot of chances and scores a lot of goals - I think the third most in the league. They're really hungry to beat us. I feel it every time more that we play against each other, that the hunger and the desire gets bigger. We need to see a very good Rangers team and we need to feel a really good support from the fans."

Offering his take on the decision to allow supporters back into Old Firm derby fixtures from next season, Clement welcomed the agreement. He stated: "For me, it is very positive. Everyone who loves football wants two sides of fans singing against each other. It was strange to play Celtic without our supporters in the stadium, every player and manager wants the fans at the stadium. Your do his jobs to see fans happy and feel the respect and synergy. I think it is an important thing inside stadiums to have both sets of fans."

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of this afternoon's league clash...

Rangers starting XI:

Jack Butland, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, John Souttar, Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, Mohamed Diomande, Todd Cantwell, Scott Wright, Fabio Silva, Cyriel Dessers.

SUBS: Robby McCrorie (GK), Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo, Abdallah Sima, Dujon Sterling, Leon Balogun, Leon King, Nicolas Raskin, Ross McCausland.

Hibs starting XI:

David Marshall, Will Fish, Elie Youan, Joe Newell, Chris Cadden, Myziane Maolida, Adam Le Fondre, Emiliano Marcondes, Jordan Obita, Nectarios Triantis, Rocky Bushiri.