The promising midfielder had been the subject of interest from the Premier League clubs.

Rangers midfielder Alex Lowry has made four first team appearances for the Ibrox club since being handed his debut by Giovanni van Bronckhorst in January. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers have been handed a major boost after highly-rated midfielder Alex Lowry committed his future to the club.

The 18-year-old is believed to have been attracting interest from the likes of Newcastle United and Manchester City over the last month.

However, he ended any doubt over his future when he penned a new three-year deal to keep him at Ibrox until the summer of 2025.

Lowry has progressed through the Rangers youth ranks and scored on his senior debut in a 4-0 win at Stirling Albion in January.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst did not make the youngster wait long to make an SPL bow as he featured for the entire 90 minutes of a 1-0 home win against Livingston less than a week later.

After putting pen to paper on a new deal, Lowry told the club website: “I want to thank Ross Wilson, Craig Mulholland and the boss for giving me the chance and for showing faith in me.

“I can only thank them and hopefully I can repay them by kicking on now and getting more and more games and good performances under my belt for this great club.”

Rangers sporting director Wilson is looking forward to seeing more from Lowry as his development continues.

He said:“Alex has progressed really well across the season and we are pleased to have rewarded his development with this contract extension.

“Alex is part of an exciting group of young players who we have progressed to the first-team group from the Academy.