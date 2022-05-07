Rangers fans offered exclusive UEFA Europa League deals to Seville

Barrhead Travel secures exclusive charter flight for fans wishing to travel to Seville ahead of the highly anticipated final.

Barrhead Travel has secured a chartered flight direct from Scotland to Seville exclusively for Rangers fans to enjoy the UEFA Europa League final.

The one-off return flight, which will depart from Glasgow on Wednesday 18 May and will return from Seville after the match, will give football fans the chance to experience the electric atmosphere of the final. Prices start from £849pp.

Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel said: “This is a once in a lifetime trip for many Rangers fans. We’re pleased that we have been able to quickly react to demand and help hundreds of fans realise their dreams of being in Seville while their team plays in the final.

“Most importantly, anyone booking our exclusive flight or any of our package holiday options can rest assured that their money is completely financially protected.

“There is still very high demand for travel to Seville and the surrounding areas and we are continuing to work with our travel partners to secure packages and will continue scouting for additional charter options.