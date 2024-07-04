Zach Robinson is now at Motherwell | (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Motherwell have signed the star after his time at Dundee.

A frustrating maiden term in the Premiership beckoned for Zach Robinson - but that stands him in good stead for a Motherwell impact according to his former boss.

The striker has spent the last two seasons on loan at Dundee from AFC Wimbledon. After 13 goals and five assists in 35 matches helped the Dark Blues back to the top flight from the Championship, he scored six times in 25 games last campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His minutes shrunk from 1870 in his first Dundee season to 1182 last term, and now joins Stuart Kettlewell’s Motherwell plans on a two-year deal. The Fir Park boss has a track record in ML1 of developing strikers, with Theo Bair, Mika Biereth and Kevin van Veen enjoying fruitful stints working under him.

Gary Bowyer is the man who initially brought Robinson to Dundee from England. One phone call told him plenty about the forward who can hold his own in a physical battle. He told the Motherwell Times: “The main thing was his keenness to come. He still is a young lad but when I spoke to him over the phone, he was keen to join Dundee and for a lad from London to move up to Dundee, not just Scotland, but further north than Glasgow, it didn't bother him.

“That told me a lot about his character straight away. He's a great person. He has a good family behind him, his mum and dad came up as well and made sure their son was going to be ok up there. A well-educated family. He is an intelligent person off the pitch so he comes with a good education and standard of background.

“From a football point of view, he worked hard and immersed himself in the culture of Scottish football and he is a strong boy. He's not 6ft plus and a big target number nine but he is a strong boy. You can play the ball into him and he'll get a hold of it. What we found is that like all strikers, he got an early goal and it would give him a massive boost of confidence. He thrived in the environment we created when we were up there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He ended up with 13 goals for us which I think is the first time he'd hit double figures. Last season was a bit different for him. He got hampered a bit injury a bit but he can score with his left foot, right foot, he can head it. He is a team player and we were delighted with his development over the season.”

In Kettlewell’s system, he has at times gone with two up front, but also with a sole forward. Former Dundee boss Bowyer points towards a fruitful Championship combo between Robinson and Alex Jakubiak as what Motherwell could possibly see from their new frontman, with Filip Stuparevic, Bair, Moses Ebiye and Mark Ferrie all possible partners.

He explained: "He can play up front on his own, there is no doubt about that. We had a lot of success towards the back end of the season playing two up front when it was him and Alex Jakubiak. The two of them linked up well and it's important they had a relationship off the pitch as well. Zach understands that importance and I am sure he'll build that relationship straight away.”

While last season did prove tough for Robinson, Bowyer reckons it has handed him a point to prove. He said: "The fact he's had a year experience at it, and he was blighted by injuries a bit, then he couldn't get back in it initially. He will be better for that and I think Motherwell have a lad with a point to prove and a hunger to go and make amends if you like that he didn't have enough football last season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Bowyer, he is currently seeking his first job back in the game since leaving Dundee last summer. League One applications have not gone his way and a journey abroad has been turned down, but he is recharged and ready to go, with Scottish football not off the menu.