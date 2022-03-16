Rangers are sat on the brink of reaching the last eight of the Europa League after they battled their way to a 3-0 win against Red Star Belgrade at Ibrox last week.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men were good value for their win as James Tavernier, Alfredo Morelos and Leon Balogun all found the net to put their side in control of the tie.

Rangers continued their good form and stretched their unbeaten run to 11 games in all competitions with a 3-0 win in the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Dundee on Sunday afternoon.

That game was not without its scares as Ryan Kent and Ryan Jack both picked up knocks that put a doubt over their participation in Thursday’s second leg in Serbia.

However, Van Bronckhorst confirmed the influential duo will be available for the Europa League game as he gave a positive update on their fitness.

Following Sunday’s win at Dundee, he said: “Kent is fine. I think he just had a bruise and I don’t think it’s anything special.

“I wanted to take him off just before it happened. But he’s okay. Ryan Jack is okay, too.”

With that news in mind, GlasgowWorld takes a look at how Rangers could line up as they look to secure a place in the Europa League quarter-finals for the first time since 2008 - when they went on to make the final of the European football competition.

Alan McGregor - GK McGregor played a key role in the first leg win after saving a penalty from Red Star Belgrade's Aleksandar Katai.

James Tavernier - RB Tavernier got things underway in the win at Ibrox and will have a big role to play on Thursday night.

Connor Goldson - CB Goldson goes into the game on the back of opening the scoring in Sunday's 3-0 win against Dundee in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Leon Balogun - CB Balogun netted the third goal in the first leg win and will partner Goldson once again as Rangers look to finish the job.