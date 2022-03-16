Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men were good value for their win as James Tavernier, Alfredo Morelos and Leon Balogun all found the net to put their side in control of the tie.
Rangers continued their good form and stretched their unbeaten run to 11 games in all competitions with a 3-0 win in the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Dundee on Sunday afternoon.
That game was not without its scares as Ryan Kent and Ryan Jack both picked up knocks that put a doubt over their participation in Thursday’s second leg in Serbia.
However, Van Bronckhorst confirmed the influential duo will be available for the Europa League game as he gave a positive update on their fitness.
Following Sunday’s win at Dundee, he said: “Kent is fine. I think he just had a bruise and I don’t think it’s anything special.
“I wanted to take him off just before it happened. But he’s okay. Ryan Jack is okay, too.”
With that news in mind, GlasgowWorld takes a look at how Rangers could line up as they look to secure a place in the Europa League quarter-finals for the first time since 2008 - when they went on to make the final of the European football competition.