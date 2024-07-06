Rangers manager Philippe Clement has a lot of work to do as he remodels his squad. | SNS Group

Kris Boyd is expecting one returning Ibrox man to have a big season but claims his old club still need to recruit a new striker

Kris Boyd has thrown his full backing behind fit-again Rangers striker Danilo to make his mark this season - insisting the £5million man will prove to be like a new signing for Philippe Clement.

The Brazilian frontman was the Ibrox club’s marquee signing of Michael Beale’s summer revamp 12 months ago from Dutch giants Feyenoord, but despite shown early signs of promise the 25-year-old spent much of his debut season on the treatment table.

Light Blues supporters had hoped Danilo would showcase exactly why Beale was tempted to splash out big money on him, but he suffered an early setback after sustaining a nasty facial injury when scoring from a header against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park before picking up a serious knee injury against Hearts at Tynecastle back in December which required an operation and ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

He has spent the majority of his off-season working on his physical conditioning with the Gers’ medical team at their Auchenhowie training base and is now back to full fitness and taking part in pre-season training with the first-team squad. Boyd reckons Danilo could be in for a big season ahead, but he would still like to see Clement recruit another proven goal scorer following yesterday’s capture of Moroccan youngster Hamza Igamane. It comes amid transfer interest in 22-goal Cyriel Dessers, who could be heading for the exit door as he closes in on a move to Greek Superleague outfit PAOK.

Speaking in his Scottish Sun column, he said: “Rangers supporters are desperate for a new No 9 to arrive this summer. I would be stunned if Philippe Clement hasn’t made that position a priority. But let’s also not forget about the £5million striker who is already at Ibrox. Danilo was Michael Beale’s marquee signing this time last year, and arrived with a big reputation. The Brazilian lists Ajax, FC Twente and Feyenoord on an impressive CV. He has scored goals in the Dutch top-flight, and came with a hefty transfer fee by Scottish standards.

“But sadly we all know what happened next, as injury wrecked his debut season at Gers. A fractured cheekbone was followed by a knee operation - and Danilo has yet to kick a ball in 2024. He played just 11 times under Clement and was badly missed in the title run-in. I believe Rangers DO need to bring in another top-class striker this summer. But I also wouldn’t be surprised if Danilo goes on to justify the money Gers shelled out on him last year. Beale viewed him as his No 1 striker, and there is no doubt Clement felt the same way after taking over.

